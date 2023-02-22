New York Giants Cap Space, Draft Picks, and NFL Free Agency

It is officially the NFL offseason, as all 32 teams attempt to figure out how they can win Super Bowl 58. The offseason begins with NFL Free Agency and the 2023 NFL Draft, where teams will look to build a competitive roster. The New York Giants are a team that is looking to get over the hump. But first, they must address some key free agents.

Below, we will take a look at the New York Giants' free agents, the Giants' draft picks and how much cap space they have heading into the 2023 NFL season.

When Does NFL Free Agency Start 2023?

Now that it is officially the offseason, many fans have the same question — when does NFL Free Agency start 2023? The 2023 NFL Free Agency period begins on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The "legal tampering period," where teams can officially begin talking with players and negotiating terms, will begin two days prior.

NFL Offseason Schedule 2023

There are many important dates on the 2023 NFL offseason schedule. Here are the most important NFL offseason schedule dates to keep track of.

Feb. 21 — Franchise/transition tag window opens

Feb. 28 - March 6 — 2023 NFL Combine

March 7 — Franchise/transition tag deadline (4 p.m. ET)

March 7 — College Pro Days begin

March 13-15 — Legal tampering period opens

March 15 — New league year, 2023 NFL Free Agency begins (4 p.m. ET)

March 26-29 — NFL league meetings

April 17 — OTAs begin

April 27-29 — 2023 NFL Draft

May 1 — Fifth-year option deadline for 2020 NFL Draft picks

May 5-8 — Rookie minicamp

May 12-15 — Rookie minicamp

Mid-May — NFL schedule release

Mid-July — NFL franchise tag contract negotiation deadline

New York Giants Free Agents

The following New York Giants free agents were recorded on Feb. 20.

Sterling Shepard

Saquon Barkley

Daniel Jones

Nick Gates

Jon Feliciano

Justin Ellis

Nick Williams

Matt Breida

Casey Kreiter

Jihad Ward

Tony Jefferson

Jamie Gillan

Richie James

Fabian Moreau

Marcus Johnson

Oshane Ximines

Julian Love

Isaiah Hodgins

Darius Slayton

New York Giants Draft Picks

The following New York Giants draft picks for the 2023 NFL Draft were taken from Tankathon, who also included projected compensatory picks.

Round 1, Pick 26

Round 2, Pick 58

Round 3, Pick 90

Round 3, Pick 101

Round 4, Pick 129

Round 5, Pick 163

Round 6, Pick 210

Round 6, Pick 219

Round 7, Pick 243

Round 7, Pick 246

Round 7, Pick 255

New York Giants Cap Space

The 2023 New York Giants cap space was taken from OverTheCap on Feb. 20. The total base 2023 NFL salary cap space is $224.8M.

Heading into the 2023 NFL offseason, the New York Giants' cap space sits at $46,993,739. This ranks as the fourth-most salary cap space this offseason. With key free agents and obvious holes to fill, the Giants will be big spenders this offseason, and it could make them legitimate contenders in the NFC in a hurry.