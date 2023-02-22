New York Giants Cap Space, Draft Picks, and NFL Free Agency

It is officially the NFL offseason, as all 32 teams attempt to figure out how they can win Super Bowl 58. The offseason begins with NFL Free Agency and the 2023 NFL Draft, where teams will look to build a competitive roster. The New York Giants are a team that is looking to get over the hump. But first, they must address some key free agents.
Below, we will take a look at the New York Giants' free agents, the Giants' draft picks and how much cap space they have heading into the 2023 NFL season.
When Does NFL Free Agency Start 2023?
Now that it is officially the offseason, many fans have the same question — when does NFL Free Agency start 2023? The 2023 NFL Free Agency period begins on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The "legal tampering period," where teams can officially begin talking with players and negotiating terms, will begin two days prior.
NFL Offseason Schedule 2023
There are many important dates on the 2023 NFL offseason schedule. Here are the most important NFL offseason schedule dates to keep track of.
Feb. 21 — Franchise/transition tag window opens
Feb. 28 - March 6 — 2023 NFL Combine
March 7 — Franchise/transition tag deadline (4 p.m. ET)
March 7 — College Pro Days begin
March 13-15 — Legal tampering period opens
March 15 — New league year, 2023 NFL Free Agency begins (4 p.m. ET)
March 26-29 — NFL league meetings
April 17 — OTAs begin
April 27-29 — 2023 NFL Draft
May 1 — Fifth-year option deadline for 2020 NFL Draft picks
May 5-8 — Rookie minicamp
May 12-15 — Rookie minicamp
Mid-May — NFL schedule release
Mid-July — NFL franchise tag contract negotiation deadline
New York Giants Free Agents
The following New York Giants free agents were recorded on Feb. 20.
- Sterling Shepard
- Saquon Barkley
- Daniel Jones
- Nick Gates
- Jon Feliciano
- Justin Ellis
- Nick Williams
- Matt Breida
- Casey Kreiter
- Jihad Ward
- Tony Jefferson
- Jamie Gillan
- Richie James
- Fabian Moreau
- Marcus Johnson
- Oshane Ximines
- Julian Love
- Isaiah Hodgins
- Darius Slayton
New York Giants Draft Picks
The following New York Giants draft picks for the 2023 NFL Draft were taken from Tankathon, who also included projected compensatory picks.
- Round 1, Pick 26
- Round 2, Pick 58
- Round 3, Pick 90
- Round 3, Pick 101
- Round 4, Pick 129
- Round 5, Pick 163
- Round 6, Pick 210
- Round 6, Pick 219
- Round 7, Pick 243
- Round 7, Pick 246
- Round 7, Pick 255
New York Giants Cap Space
The 2023 New York Giants cap space was taken from OverTheCap on Feb. 20. The total base 2023 NFL salary cap space is $224.8M.
Heading into the 2023 NFL offseason, the New York Giants' cap space sits at $46,993,739. This ranks as the fourth-most salary cap space this offseason. With key free agents and obvious holes to fill, the Giants will be big spenders this offseason, and it could make them legitimate contenders in the NFC in a hurry.
