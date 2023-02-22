New England Patriots Cap Space, Draft Picks, and NFL Free Agency

It is officially the NFL offseason, as all 32 teams attempt to figure out how they can win Super Bowl 58. The offseason begins with NFL Free Agency and the 2023 NFL Draft, where teams will look to build a competitive roster. The New England Patriots are a team that has a lot of moving parts and holes to fill in order to be competitive next season.
Below, we will take a look at the New England Patriots' free agents, the Patriots' draft picks and how much cap space they have heading into the 2023 NFL season.
When Does NFL Free Agency Start?
Now that it is officially the offseason, many fans have the same question — when does NFL Free Agency start? The 2023 NFL Free Agency period begins on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The "legal tampering period," where teams can officially begin talking with players and negotiating terms, will begin two days prior.
NFL Offseason Schedule
There are many important dates on the 2023 NFL offseason schedule. Here are the most important NFL offseason schedule dates to keep track of.
Feb. 21 — Franchise/transition tag window opens
Feb. 28 - March 6 — 2023 NFL Combine
March 7 — Franchise/transition tag deadline (4 p.m. ET)
March 7 — College Pro Days begin
March 13-15 — Legal tampering period opens
March 15 — New league year, 2023 NFL Free Agency begins (4 p.m. ET)
March 26-29 — NFL league meetings
April 17 — OTAs begin
April 27-29 — 2023 NFL Draft
May 1 — Fifth-year option deadline for 2020 NFL Draft picks
May 5-8 — Rookie minicamp
May 12-15 — Rookie minicamp
Mid-May — NFL schedule release
Mid-July — NFL franchise tag contract negotiation deadline
New England Patriots Free Agents
The following New England Patriots free agents were recorded on Feb. 20.
- Nelson Agholor
- Devin McCourty
- Jonathan Jones
- Jakobi Meyers
- Isaiah Wynn
- Matthew Slater
- Cody Davis
- Jabrill Peppers
- Joejuan Williams
- Raekwon McMillan
- Carl Davis
- Marcus Cannon
- Joe Cardona
- James Ferentz
- Conor McDermott
- Damien Harris
- Yodny Cajuste
- Quinn Nordin
- Myles Bryant
- Mack Wilson
New England Patriots Draft Picks
The following New England Patriots draft picks for the 2023 NFL Draft were taken from Tankathon, who also included projected compensatory picks.
- Round 1, Pick 14
- Round 2, Pick 47
- Round 3, Pick 77
- Round 4, Pick 108
- Round 4, Pick 118
- Round 4, Pick 136
- Round 6, Pick 185
- Round 6, Pick 188
- Round 6, Pick 193
- Round 6, Pick 211
- Round 7, Pick 259
New England Patriots Cap Space
The 2023 New England Patriots cap space was taken from OverTheCap on Feb. 20. The total base 2023 NFL salary cap space is $224.8M.
Heading into the 2023 NFL offseason, the New England Patriots' cap space sits at $33,193,947. This ranks as the seventh-most salary cap space this offseason. New England has multiple areas of need this offseason, and they should be able to address a number of them in free agency with the amount of money they have available.
