New England Patriots Cap Space, Draft Picks, and NFL Free Agency

It is officially the NFL offseason, as all 32 teams attempt to figure out how they can win Super Bowl 58. The offseason begins with NFL Free Agency and the 2023 NFL Draft, where teams will look to build a competitive roster. The New England Patriots are a team that has a lot of moving parts and holes to fill in order to be competitive next season.

Below, we will take a look at the New England Patriots' free agents, the Patriots' draft picks and how much cap space they have heading into the 2023 NFL season.

When Does NFL Free Agency Start?

Now that it is officially the offseason, many fans have the same question — when does NFL Free Agency start? The 2023 NFL Free Agency period begins on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The "legal tampering period," where teams can officially begin talking with players and negotiating terms, will begin two days prior.

NFL Offseason Schedule

There are many important dates on the 2023 NFL offseason schedule. Here are the most important NFL offseason schedule dates to keep track of.

Feb. 21 — Franchise/transition tag window opens

Feb. 28 - March 6 — 2023 NFL Combine

March 7 — Franchise/transition tag deadline (4 p.m. ET)

March 7 — College Pro Days begin

March 13-15 — Legal tampering period opens

March 15 — New league year, 2023 NFL Free Agency begins (4 p.m. ET)

March 26-29 — NFL league meetings

April 17 — OTAs begin

April 27-29 — 2023 NFL Draft

May 1 — Fifth-year option deadline for 2020 NFL Draft picks

May 5-8 — Rookie minicamp

May 12-15 — Rookie minicamp

Mid-May — NFL schedule release

Mid-July — NFL franchise tag contract negotiation deadline

Photo by Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots Free Agents

The following New England Patriots free agents were recorded on Feb. 20.

Nelson Agholor

Devin McCourty

Jonathan Jones

Jakobi Meyers

Isaiah Wynn

Matthew Slater

Cody Davis

Jabrill Peppers

Joejuan Williams

Raekwon McMillan

Carl Davis

Marcus Cannon

Joe Cardona

James Ferentz

Conor McDermott

Damien Harris

Yodny Cajuste

Quinn Nordin

Myles Bryant

Mack Wilson

New England Patriots Draft Picks

The following New England Patriots draft picks for the 2023 NFL Draft were taken from Tankathon, who also included projected compensatory picks.

Round 1, Pick 14

Round 2, Pick 47

Round 3, Pick 77

Round 4, Pick 108

Round 4, Pick 118

Round 4, Pick 136

Round 6, Pick 185

Round 6, Pick 188

Round 6, Pick 193

Round 6, Pick 211

Round 7, Pick 259

New England Patriots Cap Space

The 2023 New England Patriots cap space was taken from OverTheCap on Feb. 20. The total base 2023 NFL salary cap space is $224.8M.

Heading into the 2023 NFL offseason, the New England Patriots' cap space sits at $33,193,947. This ranks as the seventh-most salary cap space this offseason. New England has multiple areas of need this offseason, and they should be able to address a number of them in free agency with the amount of money they have available.