Kansas City Chiefs Cap Space, Draft Picks, and NFL Free Agency

It is officially the NFL offseason, as all 32 teams attempt to figure out how they can win Super Bowl 58. The offseason begins with NFL Free Agency and the 2023 NFL Draft, where teams will look to build a competitive roster. After winning the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs are a team that is built to repeat. Look for their NFL offseason moves to reflect this.

Below, we will take a look at the Kansas City Chiefs free agents, the Chiefs' draft picks and how much cap space they have heading into the 2023 NFL season.

When Does NFL Free Agency Start?

Now that it is officially the offseason, many fans have the same question — when does NFL Free Agency start? The 2023 NFL Free Agency period begins on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The "legal tampering period," where teams can officially begin talking with players and negotiating terms, will begin two days prior.

NFL Offseason Schedule 2023

There are many important dates on the 2023 NFL offseason schedule. Here are the most important NFL offseason schedule dates to keep track of.

Feb. 21 — Franchise/transition tag window opens

Feb. 28 - March 6 — 2023 NFL Combine

March 7 — Franchise/transition tag deadline (4 p.m. ET)

March 7 — College Pro Days begin

March 13-15 — Legal tampering period opens

March 15 — New league year, 2023 NFL Free Agency begins (4 p.m. ET)

March 26-29 — NFL league meetings

April 17 — OTAs begin

April 27-29 — 2023 NFL Draft

May 1 — Fifth-year option deadline for 2020 NFL Draft picks

May 5-8 — Rookie minicamp

May 12-15 — Rookie minicamp

Mid-May — NFL schedule release

Mid-July — NFL franchise tag contract negotiation deadline

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs Free Agents

The following Kansas City Chiefs free agents were recorded on Feb. 20.

Orlando Brown Jr.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Carlos Dunlap

Derrick Nnadi

Andrew Wylie

Chad Henne

Ronald Jones II

Michael Burton

Blake Bell

Jerick McKinnon

Mecole Hardman

Deon Bush

Juan Thornhill

Justin Watson

Khalen Saunders

Tommy Townsend

Tershawn Wharton

Joe Fortson

Shane Buechele

Prince Tega Wanogho

Nick Allegretti

Kansas City Chiefs Draft Picks

The following Kansas City Chiefs draft picks for the 2023 NFL Draft were taken from Tankathon, who also included projected compensatory picks.

Round 1, Pick 32

Round 2, Pick 64

Round 3, Pick 96

Round 4, Pick 123

Round 4, Pick 135

Round 5, Pick 169

Round 6, Pick 198

Round 6, Pick 218

Round 6, Pick 220

Round 7, Pick 228

Round 7, Pick 252

Round 7, Pick 258

Kansas City Chiefs Cap Space

The 2023 Kansas City Chiefs cap space was taken from OverTheCap on Feb. 20. The total base 2023 NFL salary cap space is $224.8M.

Heading into the 2023 NFL offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs' cap space sits at $3,507,834 over the cap, which is about the median in the NFL this year. Kansas City will be able to move money around in order to get under the cap, but they will still have to make some tough decisions this offseason in order to position themselves as Super Bowl contenders once again.