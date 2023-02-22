Kansas City Chiefs Cap Space, Draft Picks, and NFL Free Agency

It is officially the NFL offseason, as all 32 teams attempt to figure out how they can win Super Bowl 58. The offseason begins with NFL Free Agency and the 2023 NFL Draft, where teams will look to build a competitive roster. After winning the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs are a team that is built to repeat. Look for their NFL offseason moves to reflect this.
Below, we will take a look at the Kansas City Chiefs free agents, the Chiefs' draft picks and how much cap space they have heading into the 2023 NFL season.
When Does NFL Free Agency Start?
Now that it is officially the offseason, many fans have the same question — when does NFL Free Agency start? The 2023 NFL Free Agency period begins on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The "legal tampering period," where teams can officially begin talking with players and negotiating terms, will begin two days prior.
NFL Offseason Schedule 2023
There are many important dates on the 2023 NFL offseason schedule. Here are the most important NFL offseason schedule dates to keep track of.
Feb. 21 — Franchise/transition tag window opens
Feb. 28 - March 6 — 2023 NFL Combine
March 7 — Franchise/transition tag deadline (4 p.m. ET)
March 7 — College Pro Days begin
March 13-15 — Legal tampering period opens
March 15 — New league year, 2023 NFL Free Agency begins (4 p.m. ET)
March 26-29 — NFL league meetings
April 17 — OTAs begin
April 27-29 — 2023 NFL Draft
May 1 — Fifth-year option deadline for 2020 NFL Draft picks
May 5-8 — Rookie minicamp
May 12-15 — Rookie minicamp
Mid-May — NFL schedule release
Mid-July — NFL franchise tag contract negotiation deadline
Kansas City Chiefs Free Agents
The following Kansas City Chiefs free agents were recorded on Feb. 20.
- Orlando Brown Jr.
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Carlos Dunlap
- Derrick Nnadi
- Andrew Wylie
- Chad Henne
- Ronald Jones II
- Michael Burton
- Blake Bell
- Jerick McKinnon
- Mecole Hardman
- Deon Bush
- Juan Thornhill
- Justin Watson
- Khalen Saunders
- Tommy Townsend
- Tershawn Wharton
- Joe Fortson
- Shane Buechele
- Prince Tega Wanogho
- Nick Allegretti
Kansas City Chiefs Draft Picks
The following Kansas City Chiefs draft picks for the 2023 NFL Draft were taken from Tankathon, who also included projected compensatory picks.
- Round 1, Pick 32
- Round 2, Pick 64
- Round 3, Pick 96
- Round 4, Pick 123
- Round 4, Pick 135
- Round 5, Pick 169
- Round 6, Pick 198
- Round 6, Pick 218
- Round 6, Pick 220
- Round 7, Pick 228
- Round 7, Pick 252
- Round 7, Pick 258
Kansas City Chiefs Cap Space
The 2023 Kansas City Chiefs cap space was taken from OverTheCap on Feb. 20. The total base 2023 NFL salary cap space is $224.8M.
Heading into the 2023 NFL offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs' cap space sits at $3,507,834 over the cap, which is about the median in the NFL this year. Kansas City will be able to move money around in order to get under the cap, but they will still have to make some tough decisions this offseason in order to position themselves as Super Bowl contenders once again.
