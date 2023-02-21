UW-Eau Claire vs. UW-Oshkosh WIAC Men's Basketball Tournament Preview

After squeaking by UW-Platteville at home in the quarterfinals of the WIAC Basketball Tournament, 72-70, the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds now go on the road to face top-seeded UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday night.

Although the UW-Oshkosh Titans are all but guaranteed a spot in the NCAA Tournament, the Blugolds likely need to win the WIAC Basketball Tournament to go dancing this season. With so much riding on the line, including a berth to the championship game, this game will certainly be one you don't want to miss.

UW-Eau Claire vs UW-Oshkosh Prediction

2023 WIAC Men's Basketball Tournament

UW-Eau Claire Blugolds (17-9, 8-6 WIAC) vs. No. 11 UW-Oshkosh Titans (20-5, 13-1 WIAC)

Date: Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Time: 8 PM EST

Venue: Kolf Sports Center — Oshkosh, WI

Coverage: WIAC Network

Photo by Lydia Sanchez/The Advance-Titan

UW-Eau Claire vs UW-Oshkosh College Basketball Trends

UW-Eau Claire is 1-1 against UW-Oshkosh this season.

UW-Eau Claire is 4-2 in their last six games.

UW-Oshkosh is 10-0 in their last 10 games.

UW-Oshkosh has scored 70+ points in their last 10 games.

UW-Eau Claire vs UW-Oshkosh WIAC Basketball Prediction

In the first WIAC basketball matchup for these two teams, the Blugolds pulled off the upset at home, 51-48. They held the Titans to just 37.3% shooting from the field and under 28% from deep. Eau Claire struggled to score as well but took full advantage of 16 Oshkosh turnovers, turning them into 14 points.

Since that loss on the road to Eau Claire, Oshkosh hasn't lost. In the second matchup between the two teams, Oshkosh pulled away in the second half thanks to 25 free throw attempts. Eau Claire was only able to force five total turnovers as the Titans won by a score of 74-63.

The Blugolds have been the only team to beat the Titans to this point, but they needed a lot to go their way to secure the victory. Oshkosh has been in plenty of these high-profile games before and there's a reason they often come out on top. Assuming Oshkosh stays within their game and doesn't get too sloppy turning the ball over, they should be able to secure their place in the WIAC Basketball Tournament Championship Game.

Prediction: UW-Oshkosh-77 UW-Eau Claire-68