ESPN NFL Mock Draft Projects TE to Green Bay Packers

Now that the full 2023 NFL Draft order has been set, following the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, it is officially NFL Mock Draft season. One of the most known draft experts in the industry is ESPN's Todd McShay, who recently published a first-round NFL Mock Draft 2023, selecting one pick for the Green Bay Packers.

In Todd McShay's NFL Mock Draft, he also predicted some trades. This includes the Indianapolis Colts trading with the Chicago Bears for the first overall draft pick in order to select their quarterback. However, none of these projected first-round trades included the Green Bay Packers, meaning the first round of the Packers mock draft only featured the 15th overall pick.

Packers NFL Draft Picks 2023

The 2023 Green Bay Packers draft picks do not include compensatory picks, which have not been announced yet.

Round 1, Pick 15

Round 2, Pick 45

Round 3, Pick 78

Round 4, Pick 113

Round 5, Pick 146

Round 7, Pick 201

Round 7, Pick 210

Round 7, Pick 216

Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Packers NFL Mock Draft 2023 From Todd McShay

Round 1, Pick 15 — Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

At No. 15 in the Todd McShay NFL Mock Draft 2023, he has the Green Bay Packers selected tight end Michael Mayer out of Notre Dame. We know the Packers have historically not been interested in drafting a pass-catcher in the first round, so this would be a surprising and interesting draft choice.

Michael Mayer is an NFL-ready prospect, which likely means the Packers will pass on him. However, if Brian Gutekunst does decide to draft Mayer, the organization would be getting a great in-line tight end that catches the ball well, shows great physical traits and is a solid blocker. While he isn't an elite athlete by any means, he has showcased the ability to be a terrific traditional tight end at the next level.

Would this Packers Mock Draft pick be the most useful for competing in 2023 or be a great value overall? No, but Michael Mayer is unlikely to be a bust, so it would be a safe pick in possibly the first season of a new Green Bay Packers era.