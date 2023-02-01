Why is Josh Allen Not on the NFL Pro Bowl Roster?

The 2023 AFC Pro Bowl roster has been set ahead of this weekend's activities. Additionally, AFC Pro Bowl replacements have been named as well, and there are a lot of them.

The Kansas City Chiefs had the most players voted to the 2023 AFC Pro Bowl roster, with seven. However, with the Chiefs playing in the 2023 Super Bowl, all of these players needed replacements. The Baltimore Ravens have the next-most players voted to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl roster, with six.

Why is Josh Allen Not in the Pro Bowl?

You may be wondering why is Josh Allen not in the Pro Bowl. Do not worry, the Buffalo Bills quarterback is not too injured to play. Instead, he will be busy playing another sport, as Josh Allen has decided to play in the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am instead.

AFC Pro Bowl Rosters and Replacements 2023

* Indicates Starter

OFFENSE

AFC Quarterbacks (3)

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs*

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement for Mahomes)

Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens (replacement for Allen)

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (replacement for Burrow)

Running back (3)

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns*

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fullback (1)

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens*

Wide receiver (4)

Tight end (2)

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Kelce)

Offensive tackle (3)

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*

Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins*

Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Brown)

Offensive guard (3)

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*

Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

Rodger Saffold, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Nelson)

Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns (replacement for Thuney)

Center (2)

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*

Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills

Ben Jones, Tennessee Titans (replacement for Humphrey)

DEFENSE

Defensive end (3)

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Interior linemen (3)

Chris Jones, Kanas City Chiefs*

Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement for Jones)

Outside linebacker (3)

Matt Judon, New England Patriots*

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers*

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins (replacement for Mack)

Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Watt)

Inside/middle linebacker (2)

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*

C.J. Mosley, New York Jets

Cornerback (4)

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*

Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos*

Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

Free safety (1)

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers*

Strong safety (2)

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*

Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

SPECIAL TEAMS

Long snapper (1)

Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans*

Punter (1)

Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs*

AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders (replacement for Townsend)

Placekicker (1)

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*

Return specialist (1)

Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens*

Jamal Agnew, Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement for Duvernay)

Special teamer (1)

Justin Hardee, New York Jets*

How Did Derek Carr Make the Pro Bowl?

After viewing the 2023 AFC Pro Bowl roster, many have the same question — how did Derek Carr make the Pro Bowl? This is a very fair question, since Carr didn't even come into the Las Vegas Raiders building at the end of the season, with the team changing the locks and telling him they would look to trade the long-time Raider.

However, with the 2023 Pro Bowl on his home field, it looks like Derek Carr will have one more game in Las Vegas.

Derek Carr made the 2023 AFC Pro Bowl roster as a replacement. With Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow all not attending the NFL Pro Bowl, it allowed for Carr, Tyler Huntley and Trevor Lawrence to be voted in as replacements. Needless to say, their presence diminishes the overall value and honor of being a Pro Bowler.