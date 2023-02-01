Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Pro Bowl Replacement

The 2023 NFC Pro Bowl roster has been set ahead of this weekend's activities. Additionally, NFC Pro Bowl replacements have been named as well, and there are a lot of them.

The Philadelphia Eagles led the NFL in Pro Bowlers, with eight. However, with the Eagles playing in the 2023 Super Bowl, all of these players needed replacements. The Dallas Cowboys have the next-most players voted to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl roster, with seven.

Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Photo

NFC Pro Bowl Rosters and Replacements

* Indicates Starter

OFFENSE

NFC Quarterbacks (3)

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles*

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (replacement for Hurts)

Running back (4)

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants*

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (replacement for Pollard)

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (replacement for Sanders)

Fullback (1)

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*

Wide receiver (4)

Tight end (2)

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Offensive tackle (3)

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions (replacement for Johnson)

Offensive guard (3)

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles*

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers (replacement for Dickerson)

Center (2)

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Tyler Biadasz, Dallas Cowboys (replacement for Kelce)

DEFENSE

Defensive end (3)

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers*

Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

Interior linemen (3)

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*

Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders*

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Outside linebacker (3)

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*

Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings*

Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings (replacement for Reddick)

Inside/middle linebacker (2)

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*

Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

Cornerback (4)

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles*

Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys*

Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams (replacement for Slay)

Free safety (1)

Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*

Strong safety (2)

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*

Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Long snapper (1)

Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*

Punter (1)

Tress Way, Washington Commanders*

Placekicker (1)

Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks*

Return specialist (1)

KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys*

Special teamer (1)

Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders*

Christian McCaffrey Named to Pro Bowl

When the initial 2023 NFC Pro Bowl rosters came out, many NFL fans were frustrated that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was snubbed. After all, McCaffrey has been among the best running backs in the league for the past several years.

He had been unable to stay healthy recently, but he played all 17 games this season, totaling 1,880 yards and 13 touchdowns in all.

With Miles Sanders unable to attend the Pro Bowl, due to playing in the Super Bowl, Christian McCaffrey was named to his first Pro Bowl since 2019.