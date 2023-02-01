Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Pro Bowl Replacement

The 2023 NFC Pro Bowl roster has been set ahead of this weekend's activities. Additionally, NFC Pro Bowl replacements have been named as well, and there are a lot of them.
The Philadelphia Eagles led the NFL in Pro Bowlers, with eight. However, with the Eagles playing in the 2023 Super Bowl, all of these players needed replacements. The Dallas Cowboys have the next-most players voted to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl roster, with seven.
NFC Pro Bowl Rosters and Replacements
* Indicates Starter
OFFENSE
NFC Quarterbacks (3)
- Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
- Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (replacement for Hurts)
Running back (4)
- Saquon Barkley, New York Giants*
- Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
- Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
- Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (replacement for Pollard)
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (replacement for Sanders)
Fullback (1)
- Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*
Wide receiver (4)
- Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings*
- A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles*
- CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
- Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (replacement for Brown)
Tight end (2)
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*
- T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Offensive tackle (3)
- Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*
- Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions (replacement for Johnson)
Offensive guard (3)
- Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*
- Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
- Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers (replacement for Dickerson)
Center (2)
- Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
- Tyler Biadasz, Dallas Cowboys (replacement for Kelce)
DEFENSE
Defensive end (3)
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*
- Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers*
- Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys
Interior linemen (3)
- Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*
- Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders*
- Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Outside linebacker (3)
- Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*
- Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings*
- Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
- Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings (replacement for Reddick)
Inside/middle linebacker (2)
- Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*
- Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints
Cornerback (4)
- Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys*
- Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
- Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
- Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams (replacement for Slay)
Free safety (1)
- Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*
Strong safety (2)
- Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*
- Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
SPECIAL TEAMS
Long snapper (1)
- Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*
Punter (1)
- Tress Way, Washington Commanders*
Placekicker (1)
- Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks*
Return specialist (1)
- KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys*
Special teamer (1)
- Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders*
Christian McCaffrey Named to Pro Bowl
When the initial 2023 NFC Pro Bowl rosters came out, many NFL fans were frustrated that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was snubbed. After all, McCaffrey has been among the best running backs in the league for the past several years.
He had been unable to stay healthy recently, but he played all 17 games this season, totaling 1,880 yards and 13 touchdowns in all.
With Miles Sanders unable to attend the Pro Bowl, due to playing in the Super Bowl, Christian McCaffrey was named to his first Pro Bowl since 2019.
