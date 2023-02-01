NFL Pro Bowl Rosters and Replacements

Just when you thought we would be having a weekend without NFL football, the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl is here to fill the void. Well, somewhat at least. The 2023 Pro Bowl rosters and replacements have been finalized, so let's go over the lists below.

The Philadelphia Eagles boast the most NFL Pro Bowlers, with eight. Of course, with them in the 2023 Super Bowl, none of these players will be at the Pro Bowl. The Dallas Cowboys (seven), Kansas City Chiefs (seven), Baltimore Ravens (six), San Francisco 49ers (six) and Minnesota Vikings (five) are the other teams to have at least five Pro Bowlers.

With a great number of replacements, there are many names on these 2023 Pro Bowl rosters for the AFC and NFC.

Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

NFC Pro Bowl Rosters and Replacements

* Indicates Starter

OFFENSE

NFC Quarterbacks (3)

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles*

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (replacement for Hurts)

Running back (4)

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants*

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (replacement for Pollard)

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (replacement for Sanders)

Fullback (1)

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*

Wide receiver (4)

Tight end (2)

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Offensive tackle (3)

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions (replacement for Johnson)

Offensive guard (3)

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles*

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers (replacement for Dickerson)

Center (2)

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Tyler Biadasz, Dallas Cowboys (replacement for Kelce)

DEFENSE

Defensive end (3)

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers*

Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

Interior linemen (3)

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*

Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders*

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Outside linebacker (3)

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*

Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings*

Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings (replacement for Reddick)

Inside/middle linebacker (2)

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*

Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

Cornerback (4)

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles*

Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys*

Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams (replacement for Slay)

Free safety (1)

Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*

Strong safety (2)

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*

Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Long snapper (1)

Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*

Punter (1)

Tress Way, Washington Commanders*

Placekicker (1)

Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks*

Return specialist (1)

KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys*

Special teamer (1)

Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders*

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

AFC Pro Bowl Rosters and Replacements

* Indicates Starter

OFFENSE

AFC Quarterbacks (3)

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs*

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement for Mahomes)

Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens (replacement for Allen)

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (replacement for Burrow)

Running back (3)

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns*

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fullback (1)

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens*

Wide receiver (4)

Tight end (2)

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Kelce)

Offensive tackle (3)

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*

Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins*

Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Brown)

Offensive guard (3)

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*

Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

Rodger Saffold, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Nelson)

Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns (replacement for Thuney)

Center (2)

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*

Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills

Ben Jones, Tennessee Titans (replacement for Humphrey)

DEFENSE

Defensive end (3)

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Interior linemen (3)

Chris Jones, Kanas City Chiefs*

Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement for Jones)

Outside linebacker (3)

Matt Judon, New England Patriots*

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers*

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins (replacement for Mack)

Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Watt)

Inside/middle linebacker (2)

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*

C.J. Mosley, New York Jets

Cornerback (4)

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*

Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos*

Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

Free safety (1)

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers*

Strong safety (2)

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*

Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

SPECIAL TEAMS

Long snapper (1)

Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans*

Punter (1)

Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs*

AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders (replacement for Townsend)

Placekicker (1)

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*

Return specialist (1)

Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens*

Jamal Agnew, Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement for Duvernay)

Special teamer (1)