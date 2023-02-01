NFL Pro Bowl Rosters and Replacements

Just when you thought we would be having a weekend without NFL football, the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl is here to fill the void. Well, somewhat at least. The 2023 Pro Bowl rosters and replacements have been finalized, so let's go over the lists below.

The Philadelphia Eagles boast the most NFL Pro Bowlers, with eight. Of course, with them in the 2023 Super Bowl, none of these players will be at the Pro Bowl. The Dallas Cowboys (seven), Kansas City Chiefs (seven), Baltimore Ravens (six), San Francisco 49ers (six) and Minnesota Vikings (five) are the other teams to have at least five Pro Bowlers.

With a great number of replacements, there are many names on these 2023 Pro Bowl rosters for the AFC and NFC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gliS_0kYPeNiX00
Photo byRey Del Rio/Getty Images

NFC Pro Bowl Rosters and Replacements

* Indicates Starter

OFFENSE

NFC Quarterbacks (3)

  • Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles*
  • Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
  • Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
  • Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (replacement for Hurts)

Running back (4)

  • Saquon Barkley, New York Giants*
  • Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
  • Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (replacement for Pollard)
  • Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (replacement for Sanders)

Fullback (1)

  • Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*

Wide receiver (4)

Tight end (2)

Offensive tackle (3)

  • Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*
  • Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*
  • Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions (replacement for Johnson)

Offensive guard (3)

  • Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*
  • Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles*
  • Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
  • Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers (replacement for Dickerson)

Center (2)

  • Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*
  • Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
  • Tyler Biadasz, Dallas Cowboys (replacement for Kelce)

DEFENSE

Defensive end (3)

  • Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*
  • Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers*
  • Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

Interior linemen (3)

  • Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*
  • Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders*
  • Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Outside linebacker (3)

  • Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*
  • Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings*
  • Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings (replacement for Reddick)

Inside/middle linebacker (2)

  • Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*
  • Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

Cornerback (4)

  • Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles*
  • Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys*
  • Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
  • Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
  • Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams (replacement for Slay)

Free safety (1)

  • Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*

Strong safety (2)

  • Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*
  • Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Long snapper (1)

  • Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*

Punter (1)

  • Tress Way, Washington Commanders*

Placekicker (1)

  • Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks*

Return specialist (1)

  • KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys*

Special teamer (1)

  • Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders*
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35JWRt_0kYPeNiX00
Photo byChris Graythen/Getty Images

AFC Pro Bowl Rosters and Replacements

* Indicates Starter

OFFENSE

AFC Quarterbacks (3)

  • Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs*
  • Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
  • Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
  • Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement for Mahomes)
  • Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens (replacement for Allen)
  • Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (replacement for Burrow)

Running back (3)

Fullback (1)

  • Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens*

Wide receiver (4)

Tight end (2)

Offensive tackle (3)

  • Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*
  • Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins*
  • Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs
  • Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Brown)

Offensive guard (3)

  • Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*
  • Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*
  • Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
  • Rodger Saffold, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Nelson)
  • Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns (replacement for Thuney)

Center (2)

  • Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*
  • Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills
  • Ben Jones, Tennessee Titans (replacement for Humphrey)

DEFENSE

Defensive end (3)

  • Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*
  • Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*
  • Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Interior linemen (3)

  • Chris Jones, Kanas City Chiefs*
  • Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*
  • Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
  • Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement for Jones)

Outside linebacker (3)

  • Matt Judon, New England Patriots*
  • Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers*
  • T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins (replacement for Mack)
  • Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Watt)

Inside/middle linebacker (2)

  • Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*
  • C.J. Mosley, New York Jets

Cornerback (4)

  • Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*
  • Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos*
  • Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
  • Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

Free safety (1)

  • Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers*

Strong safety (2)

  • Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*
  • Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

SPECIAL TEAMS

Long snapper (1)

  • Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans*

Punter (1)

  • Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs*
  • AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders (replacement for Townsend)

Placekicker (1)

  • Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*

Return specialist (1)

  • Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens*
  • Jamal Agnew, Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement for Duvernay)

Special teamer (1)

  • Justin Hardee, New York Jets*

