Kansas City, MO

Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template Today

FlurrySports

Super Bowl LVII is finally here, and we have a terrific matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. This also means we don't have much time left to get your Super Bowl Squares grid filled in with your friends, family and co-workers' names! Luckily, FlurrySports has a free printable Super Bowl Squares template for you to download and fill out!

FlurrySports has many other Super Bowl Squares articles already published that will help you out. Make sure to check these out before you pick your square!

Printable Super Bowl Squares Template

You can click the image above or this link for your free printable Super Bowl Squares template! It will take you to a Google Sheets file where you will be able to print off this template for your Super Bowl party.

Good luck and make that money!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dT6zb_0kYJ89uF00
Photo byUSA TODAY Sports/Getty Images

How to Play Super Bowl Squares

If you came here to learn how to play Super Bowl Squares, it's couldn't be easier. Simply, you want to have the square that matches up to the last digit in each team's score at the end of each quarter. Let's explain this further.

How to Play

There's a grid of 100 squares. The columns represent one team while the rows represent the other. The squares will be numbered from zero to 9. You can randomly pick the numbers for the table, you can go in numerical order and randomly select participants' names to fill the grid, or you can put the numbers on there and have people sign up using their own strategy.

How to Win

Then, at the end of each quarter, the square that represents the last digit of each team gets paid out. For example, let's pretend the score at the end of the first quarter is the Chiefs winning 10-3. The person who has the square that represents the Chiefs' zero and Eagles' three would get paid.

Typically, the final score would be worth the most, but you can customize the payouts or buy-in amounts yourself! Some leagues, and sportsbooks, only payout the final score of the game. Super Bowl Squares is super customizable to what you like best. All you need is a printable Super Bowl Squares template.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Super Bowl# NFL# Sports# Philadelphia Eagles# Kansas City Chiefs

Comments / 0

Published by

FlurrySports is an independent sports media outlet that is dedicated to delivering real news and analysis about sports. You won't see fluff pieces or the mentioning of LeBron James simply to move the needle. In a world of questionable media, quality is our business model.

Green Bay, WI
3K followers

More from FlurrySports

Los Angeles, CA

Will the Lakers Trade For Kyrie Irving?

Less than one year after Kyrie Irving proclaimed his love for the organization and his intent to stay with the Brooklyn Nets franchise long-term, Kyrie Irving requested a trade on Friday. Irving has stated he wishes to be moved prior to Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline or he will leave this July in free agency.

Read full story
Boston, NY

Where Will Kyrie Irving Be Traded?

Less than one year after Kyrie Irving proclaimed his love for the organization and his intent to stay with the Brooklyn Nets franchise long-term, Kyrie Irving trade was requested on Friday. Irving has stated he wishes to be moved prior to Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline or he will leave this July in free agency.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

2023 NHL All-Star Game Rosters

The puck drops on the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday, February 3rd. However, the three-on-three tournament will take place on Saturday, with four teams competing for their slice of one million dollars. The 2023 NHL All-Star rosters are set, featuring many of the league's best players.

Read full story
Sunrise, FL

2023 NHL All-Star Weekend Schedule

The 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend Schedule is set to take place from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida beginning this Friday, February 3rd. We have a full weekend of festivities, which is sure to engage both casual and die-hard hockey fans.

Read full story

Why is Josh Allen Not on the NFL Pro Bowl Roster?

The 2023 AFC Pro Bowl roster has been set ahead of this weekend's activities. Additionally, AFC Pro Bowl replacements have been named as well, and there are a lot of them.

Read full story
1 comments

Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Pro Bowl Replacement

NFC Quarterbacks (3) Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (replacement for Hurts) Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (replacement for Pollard) Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (replacement for Sanders)

Read full story

NFL Pro Bowl Rosters and Replacements

Just when you thought we would be having a weekend without NFL football, the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl is here to fill the void. Well, somewhat at least. The 2023 Pro Bowl rosters and replacements have been finalized, so let's go over the lists below.

Read full story
Denver, CO

2023 NFL Draft Order After Sean Payton Broncos Trade

The Super Bowl 2023 is set, which means 30 of the 32 picks of the NFL Draft order 2023 are set. Well, we actually only have 31 picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, since the Miami Dolphins had theirs taken away. Following the Sean Payton trade today, the other first-round draft pick the Dolphins once had switched hands once again.

Read full story

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Race Dates and Schedule

Drivers, start your engines!!! The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season schedule is nearly upon us, and not a moment too soon! This coming weekend, NASCAR will descend on the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash exhibition event. Then, it's full speed ahead to Daytona Beach for the full complement of Speedweeks events. The 65th running of the Daytona 500, which is set to go green on Sunday, February 19th, will mark the first official points-paying race of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

Read full story
18 comments

Did the NFL Refs Rig the Championship Games?

The NFL's Conference Championships have come and gone, and Super Bowl LVII has been set, but the drama from the penultimate game of the NFL season still lingers. The Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers may have valiantly lost, but the sour taste of defeat still lingers. And as we all know, the internet keeps receipts. Stay tuned, as we will dive into the latest round of drama, thanks to NFL refs, that will launch some two teams into the offseason.

Read full story
16 comments

Will the Rock Return at the WWE Royal Rumble?

One of the biggest rumors for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday is that The Rock would return to the WWE. In fact, The Rock's Royal Rumble odds to win the WWE match are rather favorable, which would set up a WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns. If you want to know what we think, check out who we think will win the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Read full story
1 comments

Who is Going to Win the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble?

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble is this Saturday, and it's shaping up to be an exciting event. As with every year, the Rumble will feature returns and surprises. However, Saturday's event could end up being one of the biggest in a while. Below, we will go over five possible winners for the 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

Women's Royal Rumble Predictions 2023

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble is this Saturday, and it's shaping up to be an exciting event. As with every year, the Rumble will feature returns and surprises. However, Saturday's event could end up being one of the biggest in a while. Below, we will go over three possible winners for the 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

Confirmed WWE Royal Rumble Entrants 2023

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble will take place Saturday, January 28th in the Alamodome of San Antonio, Texas. Every year, the Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting, must-watch events in professional wrestling. This is due to the surprises, quality of wrestling and overall fun of the event.

Read full story
San Marcos, TX

G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football Coach

Texas State football has been at the bottom of the barrel in the public eye for seemingly as long as time itself has lingered. After parting ways with supposed QB guru Jake Spavital, the university did not take long to find his replacement, G.J. Kinne. However, I believe the new Texas State football coach won't last long either.

Read full story
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big Ten

Coming into Tuesday night's game, Rutgers was tied with Michigan for second place in the Big Ten basketball standings with a 5-3 conference record. Penn State came into the game just one game behind them, at 4-4, and leading the rest of the pack trying to make a push for the top spots in the conference.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

49ers vs Eagles NFC Championship Preview, Odds and Tickets

The NFL Playoffs schedule brings us to the AFC and NFC Championship games this weekend. The 2023 NFC Championship is a battle between the top-ranked teams in the conference, as the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers.

Read full story
13 comments
Kansas City, MO

Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and Tickets

NFL Playoffs — AFC Championship 2023. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4, 6-3 Away) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3, 7-1 Home) NFL betting odds for Bengals vs Chiefs are taken from BetMGM Sportsbook.

Read full story
1 comments

How Much Did Brandon Moreno Make From UFC 283?

UFC 283 on Saturday, January 21st in Brazil was a stacked card, ending the night with two title fights. The co-main event of Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno 4 was a great fight to tune in for, albeit a lackluster finish, as Brandon Moreno won the quadrilogy by a doctor stoppage. Many have been asking how much did Brandon Moreno make? Let’s take a look at the UFC payouts from Saturday’s UFC 283 PPV.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy