2023 NFL Draft Order After Sean Payton Broncos Trade

The Super Bowl 2023 is set, which means 30 of the 32 picks of the NFL Draft order 2023 are set. Well, we actually only have 31 picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, since the Miami Dolphins had theirs taken away. Following the Sean Payton trade today, the other first-round draft pick the Dolphins once had switched hands once again.

Below, we will go over the updated NFL Draft order 2023. We will also discuss the details of the Sean Payton trade and hiring that took place today.

Sean Payton Hired By Denver Broncos

On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos hired their new head coach, but it wasn't an easy process. First, they had to pull off a Sean Payton trade with the New Orleans Saints, since they still held the rights of the Super Bowl-winning coach.

The terms of the Sean Payton trade were pretty expensive. The Broncos traded their first-round pick this year (No. 29) and a 2024 second-round pick for Payton and the Saints' 2024 third-round pick. Of course, after trading for Payton, Denver had to sign him to a contract as well, which surely won't be cheap.

The Sean Payton trade gives the Saints a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, after they traded their previous one to the Philadelphia Eagles.

When is the NFL Draft?

With the season nearly over, many are already asking when is the NFL Draft 2023. The 2023 NFL Draft, like previous drafts, takes place over three days. It will take place from Thursday, April 27th to Saturday, April 29th. This year's draft will be held in Las Vegas, NV.

Updated NFL Draft Order 2023

Following the Broncos' trade for Sean Payton today, this is the updated NFL Draft order 2023. Obviously, the winner of the Super Bowl will select last.

Chicago Bears

Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts

Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)

Detroit Lions via (LAR)

Las Vegas Raiders

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)

Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans (via CLE)

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Green Bay Packers

Washington Commanders

Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore Ravens

Minnesota Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

New Orleans Saints (via SF)

Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles

Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick (No. 21).