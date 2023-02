2023 NASCAR Cup Series Race Dates and Schedule

Drivers, start your engines!!! The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season schedule is nearly upon us, and not a moment too soon! This coming weekend, NASCAR will descend on the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash exhibition event. Then, it's full speed ahead to Daytona Beach for the full complement of Speedweeks events. The 65th running of the Daytona 500, which is set to go green on Sunday, February 19th, will mark the first official points-paying race of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

The following provides the complete NASCAR Cup Series race schedule for the 2023 season. The schedule is sorted by month with dates, start times and TV coverage information included for each race. Buckle up for what should be a fantastic season and stayed tuned for plenty more NASCAR coverage right here at FlurrySports!

Photo by Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Race Schedule

February NASCAR Schedule

Daytona 500

Date: Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023

Track: Daytona International Speedway — Daytona Beach, FL

Start Time: 2:30 PM EST

TV Coverage: FOX

Distance: 500 miles (200 Laps)

Defending Champion: Austin Cindric

Pala Casino 400

Date: Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023

Track: Auto Club Speedway — Fontana, CA

Start Time: 3:30 PM EST

TV Coverage: FOX

Distance: 400 miles (200 Laps)

Defending Champion: Kyle Larson

March NASCAR Schedule

Pennzoil 400

Date: Sunday, Mar. 5, 2023

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway — Las Vegas, NV

Start Time: 3:30 PM EST

TV Coverage: FOX

Distance: 400 miles (267 Laps)

Defending Champion: Alex Bowman

Ruoff Mortgage 500

Date: Sunday, Mar. 12, 2023

Track: Phoenix Raceway — Avondale, AZ

Start Time: 3:30 PM EST

TV Coverage: FOX

Distance: 312 miles (312 Laps)

Defending Champion: Chase Briscoe

Ambetter Health 400

Date: Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway — Hampton, GA

Start Time: 3 PM EST

TV Coverage: FOX

Distance: 400 miles (260 Laps)

Defending Champion: William Byron

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023

Track: Circuit of the Americas — Austin, TX

Start Time: 3:30 PM EST

TV Coverage: FOX

Distance: 231.88 miles (68 Laps)

Defending Champion: Ross Chastain

April NASCAR Schedule

Toyota Owners 400

Date: Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023

Track: Richmond Raceway — Richmond, VA

Start Time: 3:30 PM EST

TV Coverage: FS1

Distance: 300 miles (400 Laps)

Defending Champion: Denny Hamlin

Food City Dirt Race

Date: Sunday, Apr. 9, 2023

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway — Bristol, TN

Start Time: 7 PM EST

TV Coverage: FOX

Distance: 125.5 miles (250 Laps)

Defending Champion: Kyle Busch

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville (Sponsor TBA)

Date: Sunday, Apr. 16, 2023

Track: Martinsville Speedway — Ridgeway, VA

Start Time: 3 PM EST

TV Coverage: FS1

Distance: 210 miles (400 Laps)

Defending Champion: William Byron

GEICO 500

Date: Sunday, Apr. 23, 2023

Track: Talladega Superspeedway — Lincoln, AL

Start Time: 3 PM EST

TV Coverage: FOX

Distance: 500 miles (188 Laps)

Defending Champion: Ross Chastain

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover (Sponsor TBA)

Date: Sunday, Apr. 30, 2023

Track: Dover Motor Speedway — Dover, DE

Start Time: 3:30 PM EST

TV Coverage: FS1

Distance: 400 miles (400 Laps)

Defending Champion: Chase Elliott

May NASCAR Schedule

AdventHealth 400

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Track: Kansas Speedway — Kansas City, KS

Start Time: 3 PM EST

TV Coverage: FS1

Distance: 400 miles (267 Laps)

Defending Champion: Kurt Busch

Goodyear 400

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Track: Darlington Raceway — Darlington, SC

Start Time: 3 PM EST

TV Coverage: FS1

Distance: 400.2 miles (293 Laps)

Defending Champion: Joey Logano

NASCAR All-Star Race

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway — North Wilkesboro, NC

Start Time: 8 PM EST (with All-Star Open beginning at 5)

TV Coverage: FS1

Distance: TBA miles (TBA Laps)

Defending Champion: Ryan Blaney

Coca-Cola 600

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway — Concord, NC

Start Time: 6 PM EST

TV Coverage: FOX

Distance: 600 miles (400 Laps)

Defending Champion: Denny Hamlin

June NASCAR Schedule

Enjoy Illinois 300

Date: Sunday, Jun. 4, 2023

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway — Madison, IL

Start Time: 3 PM EST

TV Coverage: FS1

Distance: 300 miles (240 Laps)

Defending Champion: Joey Logano

Toyota / Save Mart 350

Date: Sunday, Jun. 11, 2023

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway — Madison, IL

Start Time: 3:30 PM EST

TV Coverage: FOX

Distance: 218.9 miles (110 Laps)

Defending Champion: Daniel Suarez

Ally 400

Date: Sunday, Jun. 25, 2023

Track: Nashville Superspeedway — Lebanon, TN

Start Time: 7 PM EST

TV Coverage: NBC

Distance: 399 miles (300 Laps)

Defending Champion: Chase Elliott

July NASCAR Schedule

NASCAR Cup Series at Chicago (Sponsor TBA)

Date: Sunday, Jul. 2, 2023

Track: Chicago Street Course — Chicago, IL

Start Time: 5:30 PM EST

TV Coverage: NBC

Distance: TBA miles (TBA Laps)

Defending Champion: N/A

Quaker State 400

Date: Sunday, Jul. 9, 2023

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway — Hampton, GA

Start Time: 7 PM EST

TV Coverage: USA Network

Distance: 400 miles (260 Laps)

Defending Champion: Chase Elliott

Crayon 301

Date: Sunday, Jul. 16, 2023

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway — Loudon, NH

Start Time: 2:30 PM EST

TV Coverage: USA Network

Distance: 318.46 miles (301 Laps)

Defending Champion: Christopher Bell

M&M's Fan Appreciation 400

Date: Sunday, Jul. 23, 2023

Track: Pocono Raceway — Long Pond, PA

Start Time: 2:30 PM EST

TV Coverage: USA Network

Distance: 400 miles (160 Laps)

Defending Champion: Chase Elliott

NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond (Sponsor TBA)

Date: Sunday, Jul. 30, 2023

Track: Richmond Raceway — Richmond, VA

Start Time: 3 PM EST

TV Coverage: USA Network

Distance: 300 miles (400 Laps)

Defending Champion: Kevin Harvick

August NASCAR Schedule

FireKeepers Casino 400

Date: Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023

Track: Michigan International Speedway — Brooklyn, MI

Start Time: 2:30 PM EST

TV Coverage: USA Network

Distance: 400 miles (200 Laps)

Defending Champion: Kevin Harvick

Verizon 200 at The Brickyard

Date: Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course — Indianapolis, IN

Start Time: 2:30 PM EST

TV Coverage: NBC

Distance: 200 miles (82 Laps)

Defending Champion: Tyler Reddick

Go Bowling at The Glen

Date: Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023

Track: Watkins Glen International — Watkins Glen, NY

Start Time: 3 PM EST

TV Coverage: USA Network

Distance: 220.5 miles (90 Laps)

Defending Champion: Kyle Larson

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

Track: Daytona International Speedway — Daytona Beach, FL

Start Time: 7 PM EST

TV Coverage: NBC

Distance: 400 miles (160 Laps)

Defending Champion: Austin Dillon

Photo by John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Schedule

September NASCAR Schedule

Cook Out Southern 500 (Round of 16)

Date: Sunday, Sep. 3, 2023

Track: Darlington Raceway — Darlington, SC

Start Time: 6 PM EST

TV Coverage: USA Network

Distance: 501.3 miles (367 Laps)

Defending Champion: Erik Jones

Hollywood Casino 400 (Round of 16)

Date: Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023

Track: Kansas Speedway — Kansas City, MO

Start Time: 3 PM EST

TV Coverage: USA Network

Distance: 400 miles (267 Laps)

Defending Champion: Bubba Wallace

Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Round of 16)

Date: Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway — Bristol, TN

Start Time: 7:30 PM EST

TV Coverage: USA Network

Distance: 266.5 miles (500 Laps)

Defending Champion: Chris Buescher

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (Round of 12)

Date: Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023

Track: Kansas Speedway — Kansas City, MO

Start Time: 3:30 PM EST

TV Coverage: USA Network

Distance: 400 miles (267 Laps)

Defending Champion: Tyler Reddick

October NASCAR Schedule

YellaWood 500 (Round of 12)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023

Track: Talladega Superspeedway — Lincoln, AL

Start Time: 2 PM EST

TV Coverage: NBC

Distance: 500 miles (188 Laps)

Defending Champion: Chase Elliott

Bank of America ROVAL 400 (Round of 12)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course — Concord, NC

Start Time: 2 PM EST

TV Coverage: NBC

Distance: 252.88 miles (109 Laps)

Defending Champion: Christopher Bell

South Point 400 (Round of 8)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway — Las Vegas, NV

Start Time: 2:30 PM EST

TV Coverage: NBC

Distance: 400 miles (267 Laps)

Defending Champion: Joey Logano

NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami (Round of 8)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway — Homestead, FL

Start Time: 2:30 PM EST

TV Coverage: NBC

Distance: 400 miles (267 Laps)

Defending Champion: Kyle Larson

Xfinity 500 (Round of 8)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023

Track: Martinsville Speedway — Ridgeway, VA

Start Time: 2 PM EST

TV Coverage: NBC

Distance: 263 miles (500 Laps)

Defending Champion: Christopher Bell

November NASCAR Schedule

NASCAR Cup Series Championship (Championship 4)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023

Track: Phoenix Raceway — Avondale, AZ

Start Time: 3 PM EST

TV Coverage: NBC

Distance: 312 miles (312 Laps)

Defending Champion: Joey Logano