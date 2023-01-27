San Antonio, TX

Women's Royal Rumble Predictions 2023

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble is this Saturday, and it's shaping up to be an exciting event. As with every year, the Rumble will feature returns and surprises. However, Saturday's event could end up being one of the biggest in a while. Below, we will go over three possible winners for the 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble.

When is the Royal Rumble 2023?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is set to take place in San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome on January 28th, 2023. It will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo byWWE
Photo byWWE

Possible Winners for the 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch

Perhaps Becky Lynch’s one flaw in winning would be its lack of originality. Lynch has enough star-power that she shouldn’t need a WWE Women's Royal Rumble win. She’s so consistently good that if WWE wants to get her versus Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania, they can just do that another way. But, it would make some sense.

Lynch has a renewed purpose since her return and putting the spotlight back on your most popular star also can be great if done right. Also, telling the story of Lynch not choosing Belair could be a great long-term story piece you can go back to later. While not the best choice this year, if WWE goes the safest route, this is actually still a very good option.

Asuka

Surprise returns always have a great chance of winning the WWE Royal Rumble, and I’m not sure Triple H can resist finally being able to book Asuka on the main roster. The most dominant NXT champion ever for the women’s division finally has the booking behind her that she deserves. Asuka has always been great, but any opponent giving way to the "Empress of Tomorrow" could be the birth of a new mega-star for WWE.

If WWE wanted to give Charlotte another WrestleMania moment, why not correct a past wrong and the Queen lay down as she should of years ago on the biggest stage for Asuka. No clear feud upon return and other stories in place make me put Asuka at number 2 in the odds to win the Women's Royal Rumble. But again, just based on who Triple H believes in the most, Asuka has little rival on the roster.

Rhea Ripley

No rival except perhaps Ms. Ripley. Rhea has quietly been one of the best performers in WWE since joining Judgement Day, and they’ve done such a good job of keeping her away from the title scene without killing her momentum. Well, I think they’ve waited long enough. She’s scared the entire men’s division at this point, and with her defacto boss status of the Judgement Day, her character is perfect to thrust into the champion role at WrestleMania.

A showdown with Bianca Belair has also been built to perfection, with the two stars of the future kept apart until they could perhaps do it at Mania. While there are a few good choices, only Rhea seems like the right one this year.

