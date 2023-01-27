The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble will take place Saturday, January 28th in the Alamodome of San Antonio, Texas. Every year, the Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting, must-watch events in professional wrestling. This is due to the surprises, quality of wrestling and overall fun of the event.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Date and Location

The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is set to take place in San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome at 8 p.m. ET on January 28th, 2023.

Photo by WWE

Confirmed WWE Royal Rumble Entrants 2023 | Women's Rumble

Liv Morgan

Candice LeRae

Rhea Ripley

Raquel Rodriguez

Shayna Baszler

Zelina Vega

Emma

Favorites to Win Women's Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley (-140)

Becky Lynch (+300)

Raquel Rodriguez (+500)

Bayley (+600)

Alexa Bliss (+750)

Liv Morgan (+1600)

Charlotte Flair (+2000)

Asuka (+2000)

Confirmed WWE Royal Rumble Entrants 2023 | Men's Rumble

Kofi Kingston

Santos Escobar

Ricochet

Austin Theory

Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Bobby Lashley

Baron Corbin

Rey Mysterio

Gunther

Cody Rhodes

Omos

Drew McIntyre

Sheamus

Braun Strowman

Karrion Kross

Favorites to Win Men's Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes (-150)

Sami Zayn (+175)

The Rock (+190)

Seth Rollins (+1000)

Roman Reigns (+1200)

Stone Cold Steve Austin (+1400)

Past Royal Rumble Winners

It's always fun to look back at the past Royal Rumble winners. Since 1992, Royal Rumble winners have won the World Championship or won a chance to challenge for it at WrestleMania. However, the Rumble has taken place since 1988.

Also, starting in 2018, you can see past Royal Rumble winners listing two, since that is when the WWE created a Women's Royal Rumble.

Past Women's Rumble Winners

Ronda Rousey (2022)

Bianca Belair (2021)

Charlotte Flair (2020)

Becky Lynch (2019)

Asuka (2018)

Past Men's Rumble Winners