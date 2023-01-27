The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble will take place Saturday, January 28th in the Alamodome of San Antonio, Texas. Every year, the Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting, must-watch events in professional wrestling. This is due to the surprises, quality of wrestling and overall fun of the event.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Date and Location
The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is set to take place in San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome at 8 p.m. ET on January 28th, 2023.
Confirmed WWE Royal Rumble Entrants 2023 | Women's Rumble
- Liv Morgan
- Candice LeRae
- Rhea Ripley
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Shayna Baszler
- Zelina Vega
- Emma
Favorites to Win Women's Royal Rumble
- Rhea Ripley (-140)
- Becky Lynch (+300)
- Raquel Rodriguez (+500)
- Bayley (+600)
- Alexa Bliss (+750)
- Liv Morgan (+1600)
- Charlotte Flair (+2000)
- Asuka (+2000)
Confirmed WWE Royal Rumble Entrants 2023 | Men's Rumble
- Kofi Kingston
- Santos Escobar
- Ricochet
- Austin Theory
- Seth "Freakin" Rollins
- Bobby Lashley
- Baron Corbin
- Rey Mysterio
- Gunther
- Cody Rhodes
- Omos
- Drew McIntyre
- Sheamus
- Braun Strowman
- Karrion Kross
Favorites to Win Men's Royal Rumble
- Cody Rhodes (-150)
- Sami Zayn (+175)
- The Rock (+190)
- Seth Rollins (+1000)
- Roman Reigns (+1200)
- Stone Cold Steve Austin (+1400)
Past Royal Rumble Winners
It's always fun to look back at the past Royal Rumble winners. Since 1992, Royal Rumble winners have won the World Championship or won a chance to challenge for it at WrestleMania. However, the Rumble has taken place since 1988.
Also, starting in 2018, you can see past Royal Rumble winners listing two, since that is when the WWE created a Women's Royal Rumble.
Past Women's Rumble Winners
- Ronda Rousey (2022)
- Bianca Belair (2021)
- Charlotte Flair (2020)
- Becky Lynch (2019)
- Asuka (2018)
Past Men's Rumble Winners
- Brock Lesnar (2022)
- Edge (2021)
- Drew McIntyre (2020)
- Seth Rollins (2019)
- Shinsuke Nakamura (2018)
- Randy Orton (2017)
- Triple H (2016)
- Roman Reigns (2015)
- Batista (2014)
- John Cena (2013)
