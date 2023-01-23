49ers vs Eagles NFC Championship Preview, Odds and Tickets

The NFL Playoffs schedule brings us to the AFC and NFC Championship games this weekend. The 2023 NFC Championship is a battle between the top-ranked teams in the conference, as the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers.

The story coming into this game will be surrounding the quarterbacks. How will Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy look in the biggest game of their lives?

Let’s give our 49ers vs Eagles preview for this NFL Playoffs NFC Championship matchup, show where you can buy the cheapest tickets and go over the NFL Playoff schedule.

49ers vs Eagles NFC Championship Preview and Tickets

NFL Playoffs — NFC Championship 2023

San Francisco 49ers (13-4, 5-3 Away) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3, 7-2 Home)

Date: Sunday, January 29, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA

Coverage: FOX

49ers vs Eagles Odds & Spread

NFL betting odds for 49ers vs Eagles are taken from BetMGM Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (+110) | PHI: (-130)

Spread: SF: +1.5 (-110) | PHI: -1.5 (-110)

Total: 46 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting via Action Network: SF: (N/A) | PHI: (N/A)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVII: SF: (+280) | PHI: (+270)

Where to Buy 49ers vs Eagles Tickets

If you're wondering where to buy 49ers vs Eagles tickets, look no further. TickPick is the best destination for your 2023 NFC Championship Game tickets.

There are zero hidden ticket fees on TickPick, giving you the best possible deal on NFC Championship Game tickets today!

NFL Playoffs Schedule | AFC and NFC Championship Games 2023

Sunday, Jan. 29

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

3 pm ET, CBS

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles