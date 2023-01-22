How Much Did Brandon Moreno Make From UFC 283?

UFC 283 on Saturday, January 21st in Brazil was a stacked card, ending the night with two title fights. The co-main event of Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno 4 was a great fight to tune in for, albeit a lackluster finish, as Brandon Moreno won the quadrilogy by a doctor stoppage. Many have been asking how much did Brandon Moreno make? Let’s take a look at the UFC payouts from Saturday’s UFC 283 PPV.

UFC 283 Payouts and Win Bonuses

As always, the official UFC 283 payouts are a bit unclear, since the UFC does not have to disclose UFC fighter salaries. However, we can make projections based on past pay that has been publicized. The UFC 283 payout and salaries can be found here.

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

UFC 283 Bonuses

Much like other events, UFC bonuses of $50,000 are given out. Both fighters in the Fight of the Night get a greater UFC payout, as two fighters get a Performance of the Night bonus. Of course, as with everything that occurs in the UFC, Dana White has the ability to do what he wants, as shown by the extra UFC bonuses we saw in the last PPV.

These are the UFC 283 bonuses, awarding each fighter with an extra $50,000.

Fight of the Night: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill

With two fantastic fights to end the card, both were worthy to win UFC 283 Fight of the Night. However, in the end, Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill for the Light Heavyweight Championship gets the recognition, with each fighter getting a bonus $50,000.

It was unexpected that these two would go a full five rounds, but that is exactly what they did. On top of that, Teixeira fought to the bitter end, showing there was no quit in the man. That became a bit ironic, however, as Glover Teixeira announced his retirement following the fight.

Performance Bonuses: Ismael Bonfim and Jailton Almeida

Ismael Bonfim ended his fight against Terrance McKinney mid-second round with an incredible flying knee.

Jailton Almeida won by knockout as well, finishing Shamil Abdurakhimov with punches on the ground.

UFC 283 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

Finally, we also have UFC 274 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay. This program includes media obligations, outfitting requirements and other code of conduct factors.

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program's explanation, the payout tiers are broken down by the number UFC fights. Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.

Additionally, UFC fighters receive royalty payments in perpetuity equalling 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness.

How Much Did Brandon Moreno Make From UFC 283?

In the co-main event of the night, Brandon Moreno came out aggressive in hostile territory. However, Deiveson Figueiredo was able to get back to his feet and keep the fight relatively even for the next couple of rounds, until Moreno split the eye of Figueiredo in Round 3. The eye was fully closed heading into Round 4, causing the doctors to call the fight off.

The stoppage seems to be a lackluster finish to a four-fight series between two great fighters. However, after a big win and officially being named the champion, many are wondering how much did Brandon Moreno get paid.

Brandon Moreno is coming away from UFC 283 with a very large payday. In fact, it appears he knew he would make three-quarters of a million dollars in UFC 283 payouts and bonuses regardless of the outcome. Moreno should make that much between his salary and cut from the PPV revenue. However, Moreno received an estimated $100,000 from a win bonus as well. He also receives $32,000 from the UFC 283 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay and more from sponsorship money.

As always, the official numbers will not be officially known, but these UFC payouts from UFC 283 on Saturday are a strong estimation.