How Much Did Glover Teixeira Make From UFC 283?

UFC 283 on Saturday, January 21st in Brazil was a stacked card, ending the night with two title fights. The main event between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill for the Light Heavyweight Title was a fantastic finish to a great UFC card. And after losing the fight by a unanimous decision, many have been wondering how much did Glover Teixeira make? Let’s take a look at the UFC payouts from Saturday’s UFC 283 PPV.

UFC 283 Payouts and Win Bonuses

As always, the official UFC 283 payouts are a bit unclear, since the UFC does not have to disclose UFC fighter salaries. However, we can make projections based on past pay that has been publicized. The UFC 283 payout and salaries can be found here.

Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

UFC 283 Bonuses

Much like other events, UFC bonuses of $50,000 are given out. Both fighters in the Fight of the Night get a greater UFC payout, as two fighters get a Performance of the Night bonus. Of course, as with everything that occurs in the UFC, Dana White has the ability to do what he wants, as shown by the extra UFC bonuses we saw in the last PPV.

These are the UFC 283 bonuses, awarding each fighter with an extra $50,000.

Fight of the Night: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill

With two fantastic fights to end the card, both were worthy to win UFC 283 Fight of the Night. However, in the end, Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill for the Light Heavyweight Championship gets the recognition, with each fighter getting a bonus $50,000.

It was unexpected that these two would go a full five rounds, but that is exactly what they did. On top of that, Teixeira fought to the bitter end, showing there was no quit in the man. That became a bit ironic, however, as Glover Teixeira announced his retirement following the fight.

Performance Bonuses: Ismael Bonfim and Jailton Almeida

Ismael Bonfim ended his fight against Terrance McKinney mid-second round with an incredible flying knee.

Jailton Almeida won by knockout as well, finishing Shamil Abdurakhimov with punches on the ground.

UFC 283 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

Finally, we also have UFC 274 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay. This program includes media obligations, outfitting requirements and other code of conduct factors.

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program's explanation, the payout tiers are broken down by the number UFC fights. Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.

Additionally, UFC fighters receive royalty payments in perpetuity equalling 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness.

How Much Did Glover Teixeira Make From UFC 283?

In the main event of the night, Round 1 gave us a relatively even bout. However, a big head kick in Round 2 from Jamahal Hill had Glover Teixeira on the ropes, looking like the fight would be over quickly. Teixeira landed a couple of big shots of his own and got the fight to the mat, getting himself back in the fight, until a Round 3 kick to the head split Teixeira open.

Against all odds, the match went the distance. While Teixeira did have brief moments of fighting back, it was an overall dominant display from Hill the rest of the way. But after the loss in Brazil, many are asking how much did Glover Teixeira get paid?

Glover Teixeira is coming away from UFC 283 with a very large payday. In fact, it appears he knew he would make over a million dollars in UFC 283 payouts and bonuses regardless of the outcome. Teixeira should make at least a million dollars between his salary and cut from the PPV revenue. He also receives $32,000 from the UFC 283 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay and more from sponsorship money.

As always, the official numbers will not be officially known, but these UFC payouts from UFC 283 on Saturday are a strong estimation.