NFL Divisional Round Playoff Schedule

The NFL Playoff schedule takes us to the Divisional Round this weekend. We have four games on this weekend's schedule, with all four of the games featuring something exciting that looks to be a must-watch.

The following article provides an outline of the full NFL playoff schedule for the Divisional Round, as well as dates, start times, television coverage and more. Additionally, the NFL Playoffs schedule and bracket feature a re-seeding, which means the top seed will always play the worst remaining seed. So, as have the current NFL Playoffs standings, featuring all eight teams.

NFL Playoff Dates | NFL Playoff Schedule 2023

NFL Wild Card Weekend : Jan. 14-16

: Jan. 14-16 Divisional Round : Jan. 21-22

: Jan. 21-22 Conference Championships : Jan. 29

: Jan. 29 Super Bowl 56: Feb. 12

NFL Playoffs Standings

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles San Francisco 49ers Dallas Cowboys New York Giants

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals Jacksonville Jaguars

Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Odds to Win the Super Bowl

Chiefs (+280) Bills (+325) 49ers (+400) Eagles (+500) Bengals (+800) Cowboys (+1100) Giants (+2500) Jaguars (+3500)

NFL Playoff Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, January 21

AFC Divisional Round Game — NFL Playoffs

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Saturday, January 21, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO

Coverage: NBC

NFC Divisional Round Game — NFL Playoffs

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Saturday, January 21, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA

Coverage: FOX

Sunday, January 22

AFC Divisional Round Game — NFL Playoffs

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Sunday, January 22, 2022

Time: 3 p.m. EST

Venue: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY

Coverage: CBS

NFC Divisional Round Game — NFL Playoffs

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, January 22, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, CA

Coverage: FOX