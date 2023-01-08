We've made it to the final week of the regular season, with the NFL Playoff schedule, bracket and start times for Wild Card Weekend 2023 ahead. All that is left is to figure out who is playing who, as there are playoff spots and seeding up for grabs during Week 18.

As a reminder, the NFL Playoffs were expanded to 14 teams following the switch to a 17-game regular season. This means we will have six games during NFL Wild Card Weekend 2023, with two on Saturday, three Sunday and a Monday Night Football game. That's right! NFL Wild Card Weekend 2023 will span three days, giving us plenty of football to watch and make NFL picks for.

The following article provides an outline of the full NFL playoff schedule for Wild Card Weekend. Read on for the dates, start times and TV coverage for the six opening-round games in the AFC and NFC Playoffs.

When Do the NFL Playoffs Start in 2023?

NFL Wild Card Weekend : Jan. 14-16

: Jan. 14-16 Divisional Round : Jan. 21-22

: Jan. 21-22 Conference Championships : Jan. 29

: Jan. 29 Super Bowl 56: Feb. 12

How Many Teams Make the NFL Playoffs?

With action beginning next weekend, you may be wondering how many teams make the NFL Playoffs. We will see 14 teams make the NFL Playoffs, with 12 of these teams in action during

Photo by SCOTT W. GRAU/ICON SPORTSWIRE

NFL Wild Card Weekend Playoff Schedule

Note: All game matchups and locations are yet to be determined. With the exception of the Monday night game, the TV coverage assignments for all games are also pending.

Saturday, January 14

AFC/NFC Wild Card Game — NFL Playoffs

TBD vs TBD

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Venue: TBD

Coverage: TBD

AFC/NFC Wild Card Game — NFL Playoffs

TBD vs TBD

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: TBD

Coverage: TBD

Sunday, January 15

AFC/NFC Wild Card Game — NFL Playoffs

TBD vs TBD

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: TBD

Coverage: TBD

AFC/NFC Wild Card Game — NFL Playoffs

TBD vs TBD

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Venue: TBD

Coverage: TBD

AFC/NFC Wild Card Game — NFL Playoffs

TBD vs TBD

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: TBD

Coverage: TBD

Monday, January 16

AFC/NFC Wild Card Game — NFL Playoffs

TBD vs TBD

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: TBD

Coverage: ESPN, ESPN+