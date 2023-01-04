Donate to Damar Hamlin's Foundation GoFundMe

The sports world is still in shock from the devastating events that happened on Monday Night Football last night. During the first quarter of the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering a heart attack. After restoring his pulse on the field, medical professionals rushed Hamlin to the hospital, where he still resides in critical condition.

The last we heard, doctors restored Hamlin's vitals to normal and sedated him in order to install a breathing tube for the night. The news sounds optimistic as of now, but we continue to send positive thoughts, vibes and everything else his way.

The NFL community has come together to put the health of Damar Hamlin to the forefront of importance, which is nice to see. We have also seen the sharing of the Damar Hamlin Foundation, which collects money on GoFundMe for toy drives, back-to-school drives, kids camps and more. Prior to the MNF event, his goal of $2,500 had not yet been reached, but it has now done that and more.

Photo by The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive

Damar Hamlin Foundation and Toy Drive GoFundMe

If you are simply looking for the link to the Damar Hamlin Foundation GoFundMe so you can donate, click here.

At the time of writing this on Tuesday morning, the Damar Hamlin Foundation GoFundMe, which does toy drives and more, skyrocketed past its goal of $2,500. It has seen over 147,000 donations, totaling nearly $4 million.

It is important to note that while the image for the Damar Hamlin Foundation GoFundMe says his mother's daycare on it, the money does not go to that business. This specific GoFundMe was set up a couple of years ago for a toy drive, which was being held at his mother's daycare.

All proceeds go to the Damar Hamlin Foundation, which we pray he will get to see and use to add more positivity back into his community.

Again, if you wish to donate, click here to head to the GoFundMe page, and please share it with your friends, family and community. Be careful to avoid scam pages. The money raised on the real fundraiser will make it obvious that it is Damar Hamlin's Foundation.