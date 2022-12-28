Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and Chances

After a bit of a hot streak, the Detroit Lions fell to the revived Carolina Panthers last week. While this was a crushing loss, the Lions' playoffs chances are not dead yet! Let's discuss the Detroit Lions' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule, playoff scenarios and if it is realistic for them to make it into the dance.

Detroit Lions Playoff Odds

If you believe in Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions, now is the time to bet on their playoff odds. Heading into the Week 17 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, they sit at 7-8. The Lions' odds to make the playoffs are +340. This means a $100 bet would win $340, if Detroit keeps winning and makes the NFL Playoffs.

NFC Playoff Standings

The NFC Playoff picture is an interesting one, as all four NFC East teams are currently in the NFL Playoffs. The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Commanders occupy all three spots in the NFC Wild Card Standings. Meanwhile, the NFC South is fully up for grabs, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers must defeat the Carolina Panthers in order to win the division.

Let's take a look at the NFC Playoff picture. Remember, the top seven teams in the NFC Playoff standings are in, and winning the division rewards the team with a top-four seed.

*clinched the NFL Playoffs

Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)* Minnesota Vikings (12-3)* San Francisco 49ers (11-4)* Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) Dallas Cowboys (11-4)* New York Giants (8-6-1) Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

Others in Wild Card Race | NFC Wild Card Standings

Seattle Seahawks (7-8)

Detroit Lions (7-8)

Green Bay Packers (7-8)

Carolina Panthers (6-9)

New Orleans Saints (6-9)

Lions Playoff Scenarios

At 7-8, the Lions' playoffs chances are not as strong as last week, but the Lions' playoff scenarios still have this team very much alive in the NFC playoff standings.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Lions' playoffs chances sit at 24%, which is down from 40% last week. Let's take a look at the Lions' playoff scenarios to see how it affects the chances Lions make the playoffs.

Obviously, Detroit must win their final two games in order to have a chance to punch their ticket to the dance. The Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers could be a "win and you're in" matchup for both teams, which would be very exciting.

Since the Lions lost to the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the season, they lose the head-to-head tiebreaker. This means Seattle must lose in order for the Lions' playoffs chances to stay alive.

Additionally, the Lions' playoff scenarios need the Commanders to lose once or the Giants to lose twice as well. All of this is certainly possible, but Detroit needs a little bit of luck.

Can the Lions Make the Playoffs?

Can the Lions make the playoffs? The Detroit Lions' remaining schedule does provide some optimism for Dan Campbell and the Lions' playoff chances.

This week, Detroit faces the Chicago Bears, who are in the running for the worst record in the NFL. While Justin Fields is dangerous and the Bears won't just roll over, this absolutely is a game Detroit, a team with playoff hopes, should win.

Next week, the Lions head to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers, which could be a "win and you're in" game for both teams. While winning a road game at Lambeau Field in January is no easy task, the Lions have the recipe to win. They can win in the trenches against Green Bay, and the Lions have already beaten the Packers this season.