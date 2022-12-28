Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and Chances

Everything that could go right did for the Green Bay Packers during their Christmas week. Now, the Packers' playoffs chances are on the rise, and their hopes to make the dance are very much alive. Let's discuss the Green Bay Packers' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and the Packers playoff scenarios.

Green Bay Packers Playoff Odds

If you believe in Green Bay, now could be the time to bet on the Packers' playoff odds. Heading into Week 17, they sit at 7-8. The Packers' odds to make the playoffs are +198, which is a massive improvement from last week. This means a $100 bet would win $198, if Green Bay runs the table and makes the NFL Playoffs.

Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

NFC Playoff Standings

The NFC Playoff picture is an interesting one, as all four NFC East teams are currently in the NFL Playoffs. The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Commanders occupy all three spots in the NFC Wild Card Standings. Meanwhile, the NFC South is fully up for grabs, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers must defeat the Carolina Panthers in order to win the division.

Let's take a look at the NFC Playoff picture. Remember, the top seven teams in the NFC Playoff standings are in, and winning the division rewards the team with a top-four seed.

*clinched the NFL Playoffs

Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)* Minnesota Vikings (12-3)* San Francisco 49ers (11-4)* Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) Dallas Cowboys (11-4)* New York Giants (8-6-1) Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

Others in Wild Card Race | NFC Wild Card Standings

Seattle Seahawks (7-8)

Detroit Lions (7-8)

Green Bay Packers (7-8)

Carolina Panthers (6-9)

New Orleans Saints (6-9)

Packers Playoff Scenarios

At 7-8, the Packers' playoffs chances are much more attainable now, thanks to three straight wins and some helpful losses around the NFC. The Packers have two home divisional games to end the season, so they have to feel alright about where they are in the NFC Playoff Picture.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Packers' playoffs chances are 27%, which is up from 8% last week. Let's take a look at the Packers' playoff scenarios.

Obviously, Green Bay must win their next two games to have a chance to make the playoffs. As long as they win these two games, all they need is for the Commanders to lose one game or the Giants to lose both of their remaining games. The Giants play the Colts and Eagles, while the Commanders play the Browns and Cowboys.

Can the Packers Make the Playoffs?

Can the Packers make the playoffs? The Green Bay Packers' remaining schedule isn't the easiest, but they absolutely can make the playoffs.

The Packers have back-to-back home divisional games. These games are against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. Not only are these games winnable and the Packers are favored in the odds for both games, but these are two indoor teams having to play in the cold Lambeau Field conditions.

After defeating the Miami Dolphins and their stacked offense this past weekend, anything is possible for the Packers to end this season.