1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl Roster

The Green Bay Packers have struggled the year for many reasons. Mostly, it's because they are a team without a true direction. While they give the appearance of going "all in," the Packers have also heavily relied on rookies and other inexperienced players. They also cleared up space by pushing money into future years, then never used the money, leading to them having a very slim chance at making the playoffs.

Apparently, it has also led to the Packers seeing only one player get voted to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

Jaire Alexander Lone Packer Voted to 2023 NFL Pro Bowl

Ahead of NFL Week 16 kicking off, the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl roster has been announced. With the announcement, Green Bay Packers fans noticed fewer players from their team than they are used to. In fact, only one Packer was voted to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl, and it was cornerback Jaire Alexander.

This is the first vote Alexander has won this year, as he notably wasn't voted as a team captain prior to the season beginning.

While it hasn't been his best season, Jaire Alexander has still played well overall, considering the players around him. In 386 coverage snaps, Alexander has been targeted 61 times, giving up 34 receptions for 506 yards and two touchdowns.

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

2023 Pro Bowl Rosters

The Philadelphia Eagles lead all teams for 2023 Pro Bowl roster selections, with eight players. This is how the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl roster selections played out, though we will see plenty of alternates suit up once the game is actually played.

*Pro Bowl Starter

Pro Bowl NFC Roster

Quarterbacks: *Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia; Geno Smith, Seattle; Kirk Cousins, Minnesota

Running Backs: *Saquon Barkley, NY Giants; Tony Pollard, Dallas; Miles Sanders, Philadelphia

Fullback: *Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

Wide Receivers: *Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; *A.J. Brown, Philadelphia; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas; Terry McLaurin, Washington

Tight Ends: *George Kittle, San Francisco; T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota

Tackles: *Trent Williams, San Francisco; *Lane Johnson, Philadelphia; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Guards: *Zack Martin, Dallas; *Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia; Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Centers: *Jason Kelce, Philadelphia; Frank Ragnow, Detroit

Defensive Ends: *Nick Bosa, San Francisco; *Brian Burns, Carolina; DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas

Defensive Tackles: *Aaron Donald, LA Rams; *Jonathan Allen, Washington; Dexter Lawrence, New York

Outside Linebackers: *Micah Parsons, Dallas; *Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia

Inside Linebackers: *Fred Warner, San Francisco; Demario Davis, New Orleans

Cornerbacks: *Darius Slay, Philadelphia; *Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Tariq Woolen, Seattle; Jaire Alexander, Green Bay

Free Safety: *Quandre Diggs, Seattle

Strong Safeties: *Budda Baker, Arizona; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco

Kicker: Jason Myers, Seattle

Long Snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

Punter: Tress Way, Washington

Returner: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas

Special Teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Washington

Pro Bowl AFC Roster

Quarterbacks: *Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; Josh Allen, Buffalo; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati

Running Backs: *Nick Chubb, Cleveland; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas; Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Fullback: *Patrick Ricard, Baltimore

Wide Receivers: *Tyreek Hill, Miami; *Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Davante Adams, Las Vegas; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati

Tight Ends: *Travis Kelce, Kansas City; Mark Andrews, Baltimore

Tackles: *Laremy Tunsil, Houston; Terron Armstead, Miami; Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City

Guards: *Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; *Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis; Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Centers: *Creed Humphrey, Kansas City; Mitch Morse, Buffalo

Defensive Ends: *Myles Garrett, Cleveland; *Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati

Defensive Tackles: *Chris Jones, Kanas City; *Quinnen Williams, New York; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee

Outside Linebackers: *Matt Judon, New England; *Khalil Mack, LA Chargers; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Inside Linebackers: *Roquan Smith, Baltimore; C.J. Mosley, NY Jets

Cornerbacks: *Sauce Gardner, NY Jets; *Pat Surtain II, Denver; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore; Xavien Howard, Miami

Free Safety: *Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh

Strong Safeties: *Derwin James Jr., LA Chargers; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo

Kicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox, Tennessee

Punter: Tommy Townsend, Kansas City

Returner: Devin Duvernay, Baltimore.

Special Teamer: Justin Hardee, NY Jets