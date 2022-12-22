1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl Roster

The Green Bay Packers have struggled the year for many reasons. Mostly, it's because they are a team without a true direction. While they give the appearance of going "all in," the Packers have also heavily relied on rookies and other inexperienced players. They also cleared up space by pushing money into future years, then never used the money, leading to them having a very slim chance at making the playoffs.
Apparently, it has also led to the Packers seeing only one player get voted to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.
Jaire Alexander Lone Packer Voted to 2023 NFL Pro Bowl
Ahead of NFL Week 16 kicking off, the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl roster has been announced. With the announcement, Green Bay Packers fans noticed fewer players from their team than they are used to. In fact, only one Packer was voted to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl, and it was cornerback Jaire Alexander.
This is the first vote Alexander has won this year, as he notably wasn't voted as a team captain prior to the season beginning.
While it hasn't been his best season, Jaire Alexander has still played well overall, considering the players around him. In 386 coverage snaps, Alexander has been targeted 61 times, giving up 34 receptions for 506 yards and two touchdowns.
2023 Pro Bowl Rosters
The Philadelphia Eagles lead all teams for 2023 Pro Bowl roster selections, with eight players. This is how the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl roster selections played out, though we will see plenty of alternates suit up once the game is actually played.
Pro Bowl NFC Roster
Quarterbacks: *Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia; Geno Smith, Seattle; Kirk Cousins, Minnesota
Running Backs: *Saquon Barkley, NY Giants; Tony Pollard, Dallas; Miles Sanders, Philadelphia
Fullback: *Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
Wide Receivers: *Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; *A.J. Brown, Philadelphia; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas; Terry McLaurin, Washington
Tight Ends: *George Kittle, San Francisco; T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota
Tackles: *Trent Williams, San Francisco; *Lane Johnson, Philadelphia; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
Guards: *Zack Martin, Dallas; *Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia; Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
Centers: *Jason Kelce, Philadelphia; Frank Ragnow, Detroit
Defensive Ends: *Nick Bosa, San Francisco; *Brian Burns, Carolina; DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas
Defensive Tackles: *Aaron Donald, LA Rams; *Jonathan Allen, Washington; Dexter Lawrence, New York
Outside Linebackers: *Micah Parsons, Dallas; *Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia
Inside Linebackers: *Fred Warner, San Francisco; Demario Davis, New Orleans
Cornerbacks: *Darius Slay, Philadelphia; *Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Tariq Woolen, Seattle; Jaire Alexander, Green Bay
Free Safety: *Quandre Diggs, Seattle
Strong Safeties: *Budda Baker, Arizona; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco
Kicker: Jason Myers, Seattle
Long Snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
Punter: Tress Way, Washington
Returner: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas
Special Teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Washington
Pro Bowl AFC Roster
Quarterbacks: *Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; Josh Allen, Buffalo; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati
Running Backs: *Nick Chubb, Cleveland; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas; Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Fullback: *Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
Wide Receivers: *Tyreek Hill, Miami; *Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Davante Adams, Las Vegas; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati
Tight Ends: *Travis Kelce, Kansas City; Mark Andrews, Baltimore
Tackles: *Laremy Tunsil, Houston; Terron Armstead, Miami; Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City
Guards: *Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; *Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis; Joe Thuney, Kansas City
Centers: *Creed Humphrey, Kansas City; Mitch Morse, Buffalo
Defensive Ends: *Myles Garrett, Cleveland; *Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati
Defensive Tackles: *Chris Jones, Kanas City; *Quinnen Williams, New York; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee
Outside Linebackers: *Matt Judon, New England; *Khalil Mack, LA Chargers; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
Inside Linebackers: *Roquan Smith, Baltimore; C.J. Mosley, NY Jets
Cornerbacks: *Sauce Gardner, NY Jets; *Pat Surtain II, Denver; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore; Xavien Howard, Miami
Free Safety: *Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh
Strong Safeties: *Derwin James Jr., LA Chargers; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo
Kicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Long Snapper: Morgan Cox, Tennessee
Punter: Tommy Townsend, Kansas City
Returner: Devin Duvernay, Baltimore.
Special Teamer: Justin Hardee, NY Jets
