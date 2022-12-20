Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into Christmas

Last week, we discussed how the Seattle Seahawks' chances of making the playoffs were falling. After a loss on Thursday to the San Francisco 49ers, the chances Seahawks make the playoffs are now in doubt. Let's discuss the Seattle Seahawks' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.

Seattle Seahawks Playoff Odds

If you believe in Seattle, now could be the time to bet on the Seahawks' playoff odds. Heading into the Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, they sit at 7-7. The Seahawks' odds to make the playoffs are +184. This means a $100 bet would win $184, if Seattle makes the NFL Playoffs.

Photo by Stephen Brashear/AP Photo

NFC Playoff Standings

The NFC Playoff picture is an interesting one, as all four NFC East teams are currently in the NFL Playoffs. The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Commanders occupy all three spots in the NFC Wild Card Standings. Meanwhile, the NFC South is fully up for grabs, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers only have a one-game lead on the rest of the division.

Let's take a look at the NFC Playoff picture. Remember, the top seven teams in the NFC Playoff standings are in, and winning the division rewards the team with a top-four seed.

*clinched the NFL Playoffs

Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)* Minnesota Vikings (11-3)* San Francisco 49ers (10-4)* Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) Dallas Cowboys (10-4)* New York Giants (8-5-1) Washington Commanders (7-6-1)

Others in Wild Card Race | NFC Wild Card Standings

Seattle Seahawks (7-7)

Detroit Lions (7-7)

Green Bay Packers (6-8)

Carolina Panthers (5-9)

New Orleans Saints (5-9)

Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

Seahawks Playoff Scenarios

At 7-7, the chances Seahawks make the playoffs are very much in doubt. Losing four of their past games, Seattle must right the ship quickly in order to get back into the NFC Wild Card Standings.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the chances Seahawks make the playoffs are 30%, which is down from 55% last week. Let's take a look at the Seahawks' playoff scenarios to see how it affects the chances Seahawks make the playoffs.

Seattle has a tough road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this week. A loss would drop their playoff odds to 23%. while winning increases the chances Seahawks make the playoffs to 67%. Winning the remaining two games makes them an essential lock, with 98% chance to make the playoffs.

If the Seahawks lose to the Chiefs, but defeat the Jets and Rams, the chances Seahawks make the playoffs will sit at 58%. If the Giants and Commanders lose this week to the Vikings and 49ers, respectively, the Seahawks' playoff odds will rise to 73%.

Seattle Seahawks Remaining Schedule

Can the Seahawks make the playoffs? Seattle's remaining schedule provides difficulties, but the Seahawks' playoff chances aren't dead yet.

This week, the Seahawks play a tough road game in Arrowhead against the Kansas City Chiefs. If they are able to pull off the upset, the rest of the schedule will look much easier.