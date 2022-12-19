Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active Tonight

The Green Bay Packers are getting ready for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams . Coming off of their bye week, the Packers have used the extra rest to get healthier, which includes a Romeo Doubs injury update. This has their receiving corps possibly looking the best it has all season long.

However, veteran receiver Sammy Watkins will be cleaning out his locker instead of preparing to play tonight.

Photo by Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports

Packers Cut Sammy Watkins

The Packers announced on Monday morning that they have cut veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins , who will now hit waivers and possibly find his way back to the Baltimore Ravens, who are in severe need of receiving talent.

This move is not a shocking one to the FlurrySports community, as it was mentioned on our Packers podcast Lombardi Sweep previously. Sammy Watkins has been a shell of himself, showing very little athleticism left in the tank. On top of that, mental mistakes have plagued the veteran. This can be seen most notably in the Detroit Lions game, where Watkins ran the wrong route in the red zone on multiple occasions.

In nine games with the Packers, Sammy Watkins totaled only 13 receptions for 206 yards.

Romeo Doubs Injury Update

A big reason why the Green Bay Packers have finally been able to release Sammy Watkins is because of the Romeo Doubs injury update. Doubs was injured in the aforementioned Lions game on November 6th. However, using the bye week to his advantage, Romeo Doubs will be back in the lineup tonight against the Los Angeles Rams. The Packers have been known to showcase young and inexperienced talent in prime-time games, so it's possible we see a major role for Doubs at Lambeau Field tonight.