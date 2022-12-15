Best TEs in the College Football Transfer Portal

The college football transfer portal has completely changed the landscape of the sport. The 2022 College Football Bowl Season may be just around the corner, but plenty of players across the country are already in search of a new school and team for next year. Several talented tight ends are among the players that have already entered the college football transfer portal. Regardless of how one feels about the portal itself, there's no denying that it has added a new layer of drama to the sport's offseason.

Photo by 247 Sports

Top TEs in College Football Transfer Portal

After the first official day of the college football transfer portal cycle, more than 1,000 student-athletes had officially entered their names. Plenty of pass-catching tight ends are among the group of players in search of a new home for the 2023 season.

The following identifies five of the top TEs in the college football transfer portal whose future landing spots will be worth noting.

Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

Age: 21

Class: Junior

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

As a former 4-star recruit, tight end Jaheim Bell certainly has the talent to find a new home. Bell made a huge impact in South Carolina's upset win over Tennessee with a pair of touchdown receptions. He became the second Carolina TE to enter the college football transfer portal 2023, following Austin Stogner. While the latter has already completed a transfer to Oklahoma, it is believed that Florida State could be the frontrunner to land Bell.

Rivaldo Fairweather, FIU

Age: N/A

Class: Sophomore

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

Rivaldo Fairweather was one of the few bright spots for FIU this past season. The sophomore tight end closed out his Panthers career with a head-turning 152-yard performance in the season finale against Middle Tennessee. Fairweather also caught a trio of touchdown passes in that outing. The former 3-star recruit announced his intentions to transfer days later and has already received an offer from Auburn to take his talents to the SEC where he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Erick All, Michigan

Age: 22

Class: Senior

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Senior Erick All only caught three passes for 36 yards prior to having his 2022 season cut short by injury. However, Michigan fans saw firsthand how important All can be to an offense a year ago when he finished with 38 receptions and over 400 yards. All has already announced that he will be visiting Iowa. With former Wolverines QB Cade McNamara already transferring to Iowa City, the Hawkeyes are considered the frontrunner to land All as well.

Kyle Morlock, Shorter (Division II)

Age: N/A

Class: Sophomore

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

Despite being a 4-star recruit coming out of high school, Kyle Morlock wound up beginning his collegiate career at the Division II level. The Georgia native finished with 30 receptions for 446 yards and six touchdowns in his sophomore campaign at Shorter College. His size (6'7", 250 lbs) will serve him well as he makes the jump to playing college football at the highest level. Morlock has already visited Florida State and has also been linked to Tennessee and Auburn.

Seydou Traore, Arkansas State

Age: N/A

Class: Sophomore

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

Seydou Traore was a relatively late addition to the college football transfer portal. However, he certainly stacks up well compared to other TEs in terms of talent. Born in London and raised in Clearwater, Florida, Traore was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school. He broke out this past season as a sophomore at Arkansas State, finishing with 50 receptions, 655 yards and four touchdowns. Traore's late entry into the portal could alter the TE market for other players seeking to transfer.

CJ Dippre, Maryland

Age: N/A

Class: Sophomore

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

In a Maryland offense full of weapons and playmakers, CJ Dippre was able to make a consistent impact during the 2022 season. After finishing with only three receptions as a freshman, Dippre hauled in 30 catches for over 300 yards and three scores as a sophomore. The Scranton, Pennsylvania, native announced that he was entering the college football transfer portal after the regular season. Dippre has already visited and received an offer from Alabama.

AJ Barner, Indiana

Age: 20

Class: Junior

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

After starting 10 games and finishing with nearly 200 yards receiving and catching three touchdowns last season at Indiana, AJ Barner is among the plethora of TEs to jump into the college football transfer portal 2023. His numbers as a Hoosier the past two years were relatively modest. As such, it will be interesting to see what sort of demand is out there for Barner. The Ohio native was a 3-star recruit coming out of high school.