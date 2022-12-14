Los Angeles Chargers' Chances to Make the NFL Playoffs

To put it bluntly, it has been a typical Los Angeles Chargers season. On paper, they are one of the most talented teams in the league. However, injuries and poor coaching has led to them on the playoff bubble, needing to win to stay alive. Below, we will go over the Chargers' chance of making the playoffs heading into Week 15. We will discuss the Los Angeles Chargers' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.

Chargers Playoff Odds

If you believe in this team, now could be the time to bet on the Chargers' playoff odds. Heading into the Week 15 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, they sit at 7-6. The Chargers' odds to make the playoffs are -170. This means a $17 bet would win $10, if Seattle makes the NFL Playoffs.

Photo by Jason Behnken/AP Photo

AFC Playoff Standings

The AFC Playoff picture is an interesting one. The Patriots, Chargers and Jets are all tied with a 7-6 record, though the latter two are on the outside looking in of the AFC Playoff Standings. With games against the Patriots, Bills and Ravens, we also could be viewing the Cincinnati Bengals very differently in a few weeks. The same can be said for the entire AFC Playoff Picture.

Let's take a look at the AFC Playoff picture. Remember, the top seven teams in the AFC Playoff standings are in, and winning the division rewards the team with a top-four seed.

Buffalo Bills (10-3) Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) Baltimore Ravens (9-4) Tennessee Titans (7-6) Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) Miami Dolphins (8-5) New England Patriots (7-6)

Others in Wild Card Race | AFC Playoff Picture

Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)

New York Jets (7-6)

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

Cleveland Browns (5-8)

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)

Chargers' Chance of Making Playoffs

At 7-6, the Chargers' chance of making the playoffs is still very much alive. However, they are on the Wild Card bubble, so they must keep winning to get back into the AFC Playoff picture.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Chargers' chance of making the playoffs is 55%. Let's take a look at the Chargers' playoff scenarios to see how it affects the Chargers' chance of making the playoffs.

Week 15 will be a big game for the Chargers, as they play the Tennessee Titans. If they get the win at home, the Chargers' chance of making the playoffs rises to 76%. Following this week, they have games against the Colts and Rams, which are two very winnable games. Winning all three matchups would raise the Chargers' playoff odds to 98%.

If the Chargers lose to the Titans and defeat both the Colts and Rams, their probability to make the playoffs would still be 68%. A Patriots loss during this span would be a massive assistance to the Chargers' chances of making the NFL Playoffs.

Can the Chargers Make the Playoffs?

Can the Chargers make the playoffs? The Los Angeles Chargers' remaining schedule should put them in a position to do so.

This week, the Chargers face the Tennessee Titans at home. On paper, this is their toughest matchup the rest of the way, so a win this week would mean big things for the Chargers' chances of making the playoffs.

Following this week, the Chargers play the Colts on the road, the Rams at home, then the Broncos on the road to end the regular season. The Chargers should be favorites in all three of these games, but we know how the Chargers like to keep games close regardless of the opponent.

If you feel good about Justin Herbert and the Chargers, now could be a great time to lock in the Chargers' playoff odds. A win in Week 15 could greatly affect the Chargers' odds to make the playoffs, reducing the value.