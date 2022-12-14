Foxborough, MA

New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL Playoffs

The New England Patriots have had an up-and-down season. The defense is playing great, with playmakers all over the field. The offense, on the other hand, lacks those playmakers, and poor playcalling doesn't help either. However, the Patriots' playoff chances still remain possible despite the struggles. Let's discuss the New England Patriots' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.

Patriots Playoff Odds

If you believe in New England, now could be the time to bet on the Patriots' playoff odds. Heading into the Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, they sit at 7-6. The Patriots' odds to make the playoffs are +200. This means a $10 bet would win $20, if New England makes the NFL Playoffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9sRu_0jiJmxoI00
Photo byMaddie Meyer/Getty Images

AFC Playoff Standings

The AFC Playoff picture is an interesting one. The Patriots, Chargers and Jets are all tied with a 7-6 record, though the latter two are on the outside looking in of the AFC Playoff Standings. With games against the Patriots, Bills and Ravens, we also could be viewing the Cincinnati Bengals very differently in a few weeks. The same can be said for the entire AFC Playoff Picture.

Let's take a look at the AFC Playoff picture. Remember, the top seven teams in the AFC Playoff standings are in, and winning the division rewards the team with a top-four seed.

  1. Buffalo Bills (10-3)
  2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)
  3. Baltimore Ravens (9-4)
  4. Tennessee Titans (7-6)
  5. Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)
  6. Miami Dolphins (8-5)
  7. New England Patriots (7-6)

Others in Wild Card Race | AFC Playoff Picture

  • Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)
  • New York Jets (7-6)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)
  • Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
  • Cleveland Browns (5-8)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)

Patriots' Chance of Making Playoffs

At 7-6, the Patriots' chance of making the playoffs is still very much alive. However, they are on the Wild Card bubble, so they must keep winning to stay in the AFC Playoff picture and control their own destiny.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Patriots' chance of making the playoffs is 39%, which is worse than teams below them in the AFC Playoff Standings. Let's take a look at the Patriots' playoff scenarios to see how it affects the Patriots' chance of making the playoffs.

In Week 15, the Patriots face the Raiders on the road. If they get a win over their former offensive coordinator, the Patriots' chance of making the playoffs rises to 60%.

Following this week, they have two tough games against the Bengals and the Dolphins. If they find a way to defeat the Bengals but lose to the Dolphins, the Patriots' playoff odds would be 50%. Should the opposite happen, the Patriots' probability to make the playoffs would be 65%. A Chargers loss during this span would also be a massive help to the Patriots' chance of making the playoffs.

Can the Patriots Make the Playoffs?

Can the Patriots make the playoffs? The New England Patriots remaining schedule isn't the easiest, but their win last Monday night really helped them out.

This week, they head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in a very winnable game. They really need this win, as the Patriots end the season with two home games against the Bengals and Dolphins, then they go to Buffalo in Week 18.

Clearly, the final three games of the season for New England are going to be tough, but they are also extremely meaningful games in the AFC Playoff Picture. If they can find a way to win two of these games, the Patriots' chance of making the playoffs will be in good shape.

If you feel good about Mac Jones and the Patriots, now could be a great time to lock in the Patriots' playoff odds. A win in Week 15 could greatly affect the Patriots' odds to make the playoffs, reducing the value.

