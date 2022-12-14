Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL Playoffs

Last week, we discussed how the Seattle Seahawks' chances of making the playoffs were really high. After losing to the Carolina Panthers, the playoff chances heading into Week 15 are less certain. Let's discuss the Seattle Seahawks' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.

Seattle Seahawks Playoff Odds

If you believe in Seattle, now could be the time to bet on the Seahawks' playoff odds. Heading into the Week 15 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, they sit at 7-6. The Seahawks' odds to make the playoffs are -130. This means a $13 bet would win $10, if Seattle makes the NFL Playoffs.

Photo by Stephen Brashear/AP Photo

NFC Playoff Standings

The NFC Playoff picture is an interesting one. The Washington Commanders found themselves vaulting up the standing despite not playing last week. They face the New York Giants this weekend, so one of those teams will likely take a loss this time around. Meanwhile, the NFC South is a dumpster fire that is fully up for grabs.

Let's take a look at the NFC Playoff picture. Remember, the top seven teams in the NFC Playoff standings are in, and winning the division rewards the team with a top-four seed.

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) Minnesota Vikings (10-3) San Francisco 49ers (9-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) Dallas Cowboys (10-3) Washington Commanders (7-5-1) New York Giants (7-5-1)

Others in Wild Card Race | NFC Playoff Picture

Seattle Seahawks (7-6)

Detroit Lions (6-7)

Green Bay Packers (5-8)

Carolina Panthers (5-8)

Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the Playoffs

At 7-6, the Seahawks' chance of making the playoffs looks much more uncertain than a week ago, due to the next two weeks on the schedule. However, they are currently on the Wild Card bubble, so they must keep winning to get back into the NFC Playoff picture.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Seahawks' chance of making the playoffs is 55%, which is down from 79% last week. Let's take a look at the Seahawks' playoff scenarios to see how it affects the Seahawks' chance of making the playoffs.

Thursday's matchup against the 49ers is a big one. If Seattle loses, their probability to make the playoffs drops to 34%. However, a win would bring the Seahawks' chances of making the playoffs to 77%.

Wins against the 49ers and Jets, along with a loss to the Chiefs, would give the Seahawks an 88% chance to make the playoffs. If the Giants lose to both the Commanders and Vikings in the next two weeks as well, the Seahawks' playoff odds are all but certain, at 93%.

Can the Seahawks Make the Playoffs?

Can the Seahawks make the playoffs? The Seattle Seahawks' remaining schedule isn't the easiest, and it starts this Thursday night at home against the San Francisco 49ers. The loss to the Panthers last week limits the amount of wiggle room going forward, so Seattle really needs a win.

Following this week, the Seahawks go to Kansas City to play the Chiefs, then they are at home against the Jets and Rams to end the season. Clearly, the next two games will be the toughest, but losing to the Panthers proves no game is an easy win, which reduces the Seahawks' chances to make the playoffs.

If you feel good about the Seahawks, now could be a great time to lock in the Seahawks' playoff odds. A win on Thursday Night Football in Week 15 would greatly affect the Seahawks' odds to make the playoffs, reducing the value.