Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL Playoffs

Ain't nothing pretty about a team so gritty, but the Detroit Lions are proving this new version of themselves can win and also be exciting to watch. After beginning the season 1-6, Detroit has won five of their past six games, revitalizing the Lions' chance of making the playoffs heading into Week 15. First-round wide receiver Jameson Williams also scored his first NFL touchdown last weekend, making this offense even more dangerous.

Let's discuss the Detroit Lions' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule, playoff scenarios and if it is realistic for them to make it into the dance.

Detroit Lions Playoff Odds

If you believe in Detroit, now could be the time to bet on the Lions' playoff odds. Heading into the Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets, they sit at 6-7. The Lions' odds to make the playoffs are +270. This means a $100 bet would win $270, if Detroit keeps winning and makes the NFL Playoffs.

Photo byNic Antaya/Getty Images

NFC Playoff Standings

The NFC Playoff picture is an interesting one. The Washington Commanders found themselves vaulting up the standing despite not playing last week. They face the New York Giants this weekend, so one of those teams will likely take a loss this time around. Meanwhile, the NFC South is a dumpster fire that is fully up for grabs.

Let's take a look at the NFC Playoff picture. Remember, the top seven teams in the NFC Playoff standings are in, and winning the division rewards the team with a top-four seed.

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)
  2. Minnesota Vikings (10-3)
  3. San Francisco 49ers (9-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)
  6. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
  7. New York Giants (7-5-1)

Others in Wild Card Race | NFC Playoff Picture

Lions Playoff Scenarios

At 6-7, the Lions' chance of making the playoffs is very much alive in a confusing NFC. They sit just outside the NFC Playoff Picture. However, with the NFC East playing tough divisional games, the window is left option for Detroit to sneak in.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Lions' chance of making the playoffs is 20% after only being 8% last week. Let's take a look at the Lions' playoff scenarios to see how it affects the Lions' chance of making the playoffs.

If Detroit defeats the Jets, Panthers and Bears, which are all very winnable games, the Lions' chance of making the playoffs rises to 66%. If the Seattle Seahawks lose at home to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football this week, the Lions' playoff odds rise to 73%.

Let's pretend all of the above takes place. In this case, the Lions are sitting pretty. Should Detroit receive a great Christmas present of the Commanders and Giants losing to the 49ers and Vikings, respectively, then the Lions' chance to make the playoffs skyrockets to 81%, and Detroit fans may have to start looking for playoff tickets.

Detroit Lions Schedule

The Detroit Lions remaining schedule should provide plenty of optimism, especially coming off a big win against the Minnesota Vikings. This week, the Lions travel to play the New York Jets, who have questions at quarterback after Mike White was beaten up last week.

Following this week, the Lions have a road game against the Carolina Panthers then a home matchup against the Chicago Bears. Detroit ends the season with a game at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers, which could be a "win and you're in" game for both teams.

Clearly, the Detroit Lions' remaining schedule looks good, which is why their playoff odds have risen so rapidly from last week. If you want to get a value on the Lions playoff odds, now is the time to bet on them at BetMGM.

