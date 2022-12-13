Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL Playoffs

The Green Bay Packers are in must-win mode, after struggling for the majority of the season. Injuries, poor coaching and bad offseason decision have put the Packers in the position they currently are in, which is on the outside of the NFC Playoff Picture. However, the Packers' chance of making the playoffs is not dead yet. Let's discuss the Green Bay Packers' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and if it is realistic for them to make it into the dance.

Green Bay Packers Playoff Odds

If you believe in Green Bay, now could be the time to bet on the Packers' playoff odds. Heading into Week 15, they sit at only 5-8. The Packers' odds to make the playoffs are +680, which is a massive improvement from last week. This means a $100 bet would win $680, if Green Bay runs the table and makes the NFL Playoffs.

Photo by Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

NFC Playoff Standings

The NFC Playoff picture is an interesting one. The Washington Commanders found themselves vaulting up the standing despite not playing last week. They face the New York Giants this weekend, so one of those teams will likely take a loss this time around. Meanwhile, the NFC South is a dumpster fire that is fully up for grabs.

Let's take a look at the NFC Playoff picture. Remember, the top seven teams in the NFC Playoff standings are in, and winning the division rewards the team with a top-four seed.

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) Minnesota Vikings (10-3) San Francisco 49ers (9-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) Dallas Cowboys (10-3) Washington Commanders (7-5-1) New York Giants (7-5-1)

Others in Wild Card Race | NFC Playoff Picture

Seattle Seahawks (7-6)

Detroit Lions (6-7)

Green Bay Packers (5-8)

Carolina Panthers (5-8)

Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

Packers' Chance of Making Playoffs

At 5-8, the Packers' chance of making the playoffs is bleak. With the Minnesota Vikings at 10-3, the Packers have zero chance to win the NFC North, so they must sneak in the Wild Card for them to be in the NFC Playoff picture.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Packers' chance of making the playoffs is only 6%. This is a 2% improvement from last week. Let's take look at the Packers' playoff scenarios to see how it affects the Packers' chance of making the playoffs.

If Green Bay wins its next three games, the Packers' chance of making the playoffs rises to 35% ahead of a big Week 18 matchup with the Detroit Lions. Of course, all eyes will be on Thursday Night Football this week, as the Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers. If the Seahawks win, the Packers would have a 48% shot to make the playoffs, including those three other wins. However, a Seattle win drops the Packers' chance to make the playoffs to 24%.

The Giants play the Commanders and Vikings in the next two weeks. Losing both of those games, plus a Seahawks loss this week, increases the Packers' playoff odds to 55%.

Get Brett Favre Grinch Merch For Christmas!

Whether it's a Christmas sweater, a t-shirt, hoodie, mug or ornament, you can buy this funny Brett Favre Grinch design today and get it in time for Christmas!

Packers' Remaining Schedule

The Green Bay Packers remaining schedule isn't the easiest, but every game is winnable. This week, the Packers' remaining schedule has them playing on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, who had a mini-bye following the Baker Mayfield comeback win.

Following this week, the Packers play the Miami Dolphins on Christmas, then they are home against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions to end the season.

Obviously, a loss or a tie kills the Packers' chance of making playoffs. Even if they do not lose another game, Green Bay needs a bit of help in order for you to cash your bet on the Packers playoff odds.