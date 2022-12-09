D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14

Week 14 is a big week for many NFL teams and fantasy football owners alike. For the latter, it is likely the final week of the regular season. So, when there are six teams on bye and injuries all over the place, it can make setting strong lineups a difficult task. The running back position in particular is a bit difficult, but a D’Onta Foreman injury update does make things a little bit easier.

Below, we will go over the most recent D’Onta Foreman injury update for the Carolina Panthers running back, as well as his fantasy football value for NFL Week 14.

Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

D’Onta Foreman Injury Update

Coming off of a bye week, many D’Onta Foreman fantasy football owners were surprised to see him still on the injury report. When asked about the injury, the Panthers RB said he was “95% sure he would play,” which was an honest and confusing quote.

However, on Friday, we received a positive D’Onta Foreman injury update.

The D’Onta Foreman injury update has him completely removed from the Carolina Panthers’ injury report. Obviously, this means we can expect him to play this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks. It’s also fair to expect a full workload.

D’Onta Foreman Fantasy Football Outlook For Week 14

Now that he has been taken off of the injury report, what is the D’Onta Foreman fantasy football outlook for NFL Week 14? More importantly, can you trust him in your lineups?

In PPR scoring, the Seahawks have surrendered the most fantasy points to RBs this season. They let Cam Akers run for 60 yards and two touchdowns last week, while Josh Jacobs totaled over 300 yards the week prior. Clearly, the matchup is a sweet one for the D’Onta Foreman fantasy football value.

Foreman has also shown a lot of success as the lead back for Carolina this season. He has run for over 100 yards in four of his past six games, and he has a strong chance to do it again on Sunday. With this in mind, Foreman should be viewed as a strong RB2 for fantasy football this weekend, especially with six teams on bye.

