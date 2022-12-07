Best QBs in the College Football Transfer Portal

The college football transfer portal has completely changed the landscape of the sport. The 2022 College Football Bowl Season may be just around the corner, but plenty of players across the country are already in search of a new school and team for next year. Several big-name quarterbacks are among the players to have already entered the college football transfer portal. Regardless of how one feels about the portal itself, there's no denying that it has added a new layer of drama to the sport's offseason.

Photo byAP Photo/Eric Gray

Top QBs in the College Football Transfer Portal

After the first official day of the college football transfer portal cycle, more than 1,000 student-athletes had officially entered their names. Plenty of quarterbacks are among the group of players in search of a new home for the 2023 season. Some have already gone so far as to commit to a new school.

The following identifies seven of the top quarterbacks in the college football transfer portal whose future landing spots will be worth noting.

DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson

Age: 21
Class: Junior
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 3

Once upon a time, DJ Uiagalelei was considered to be the heir to Trevor Lawrence's throne at Clemson. While he played brilliantly in relief of Lawrence during the 2020 season, the last two years as the full-time starter have largely been disappointing. After getting replaced in the ACC Championship Game by Cade Klubnik, Uiagalelei made the decision to enter the college football transfer portal. Although technically a grad transfer, he will have up to three more years of eligibility at his new school.

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

Age: 22
Class: Senior
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

During his time at Oklahoma State, Spencer Sanders compiled an impressive list of accolades. Among the most notable were setting the program record for passing yards by a freshman in 2019 and becoming a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021. Sanders led the Cowboys all the way to the Big 12 Championship Game in '21 where they eventually lost to Baylor. Sanders is now set to seek out a new team for his final year of eligibility.

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

Age: 22
Class: Fifth-Year Senior
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

For the second straight year, Austin Reed is seeking a new home via the college football transfer portal. After leading West Florida to a Division II national championship in 2019, Reed made the jump to FBS this past season by transferring to Western Kentucky. In his lone season with the Hilltoppers, he ranked second in the country in passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns. With one year of eligibility remaining, Reed will more than likely be starting for a Power 5 program next season.

Devin Leary, NC State

Age: 23
Class: Senior
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

After having his 2022 season cut short by a pectoral injury, Devin Leary is in search of a new home for his final year of eligibility. Leary was a multi-year starter at NC State and has had a very successful collegiate career thus far. In 2021, he broke Phillip Rivers' single-season school record for passing touchdowns with 35. With the Wolfpack set to lose a large number of players to graduation, it's no surprise that Leary is entering the college football transfer portal for 2023.

Hudson Card, Texas

Age: 21
Class: Third-Year Sophomore
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 3

With three full years of eligibility still remaining, Hudson Card figures to be one of the more highly sought-after quarterbacks in the college football transfer portal. Card originally signed with Texas as a top-40 recruit in the 2020 class. However, he was beaten out for the starting job this past season by Quinn Ewers, who transferred in from Ohio State. Card filled in admirably when Ewers was forced to miss time with an injury including nearly leading the Longhorns to a victory over mighty Alabama.

Davis Brin, Tulsa

Age: 22
Class: Senior
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Although Davis Brin may not be as recognizable a name as other quarterbacks in the college football transfer portal, he is definitely one to watch. 2021 marked the first year in which Brin saw significant playing time. He promptly went out and posted one of the best statistical campaigns of any QB in Tulsa program history. Brin battled injuries this past season, a big reason why the Golden Hurricane failed to obtain bowl eligibility. Despite missing time, he still threw for over 2,100 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Luke Altmyer, Ole Miss

Age: 20
Class: Sophomore
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 3

Of all the quarterbacks in the 2023 college football transfer portal, Luke Altmyer is the greatest mystery. Ranked as the No. 118 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, his first season at Ole Miss was spent backing up Matt Corral. After splitting reps with USC transfer, Jaxson Dart, early in the 2022 season, Altmyer once again found himself relegated to the backup role. As such, he lacks much in terms of game experience. However, Altmyer was serviceable for the Rebels when he did see action. He also has three years of eligibility remaining.

