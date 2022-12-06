Seattle, WA

How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL Playoffs

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks season has been a surprising one to some. After trading away Russell Wilson, who turned out to be both an on and off-field problem, Geno Smith has led Seattle to a strong season, making the Seahawks' chance of making the playoffs strong as well. Let's discuss the Seattle Seahawks' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.

Seattle Seahawks Playoff Odds

If you believe in Seattle, now could be the time to bet on the Seahawks' playoff odds. Heading into the Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, they sit at 7-5. The Seahawks' odds to make the playoffs are -550. This means a $55 bet would win $10, if Seattle makes the NFL Playoffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZ6yZ_0jZMvqNQ00
Photo byStephen Brashear/AP Photo

NFC Playoff Standings

The NFC Playoff standings are interesting. Until this week, all four NFC East teams were in the playoffs, according to the NFC Playoff standings. However, the tie between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders led to an interesting shift.

Let's take a look at the NFC Playoff picture. Remember, the top seven teams in the NFC Playoff standings are in, and winning the division rewards the team with a top-four seed.

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)
  2. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)
  3. San Francisco 49ers (8-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (9-3)
  6. New York Giants (7-4-1)
  7. Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

Others in Wild Card Race | NFC Playoff Picture

Seahawks' Chances of Making the Playoffs

At 7-5, the Seahawks' chance of making the playoffs is strong. However, they currently possess the final Wild Card spot, so they must keep winning to stay in the NFC Playoff picture.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Seahawks' chance of making the playoffs is 79%. Let's take a look at the Seahawks' playoff scenarios to see how it affects the Seahawks' chance of making the playoffs.

With a win against the Carolina Panthers this week, the Seahawks' chance of making the playoffs rises to 88%. Even if Seattle loses to both the 49ers and Chiefs in the following weeks, the Seahawks' playoff chances still sit at 70%, and they rise to 74% if the Giants lose to the top-ranked Eagles this week as well.

Seattle Seahawks Schedule

The Seattle Seahawks' remaining schedule isn't the easiest, but with a 7-5 record and the NFC East knocking each other out, they have a bit of wiggle room down the stretch. They also play at home in four of the final five weeks.

In Week 14, Seattle is a 3.5-point home favorite over the Carolina Panthers. They face the 49ers and Chiefs in the two following weeks, which will clearly be tough games. However, we already looked at the Seahawks' chance of making the playoffs above if they lose those two games.

The Seahawks' remaining schedule finishes with two home games against the Jets and Rams, giving them an opportunity to end the season with two wins and control their own destiny. If you feel good about the Seahawks, now could be a great time to lock in the Seahawks' playoff odds.

