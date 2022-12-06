Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL Playoffs

The 2022 Detroit Lions season has been an interesting one. After beginning the season 1-6, Detroit has won four of their past five games, revitalizing the Lions' chance of making the playoffs heading into Week 14. They also now have first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams on the field to make their offense even more dangerous.

Let's discuss the Detroit Lions' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule, playoff scenarios and if it is realistic for them to make it into the dance.

Detroit Lions Playoff Odds

If you believe in Detroit, now could be the time to bet on the Lions' playoff odds. Heading into the Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, they sit at 5-7. The Lions' odds to make the playoffs are +700. This means a $100 bet would win $700, if Detroit runs the table and makes the NFL Playoffs.

Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

NFC Playoff Standings

The NFC Playoff standings are interesting. Until this week, all four NFC East teams were in the playoffs, according to the NFC Playoff standings. However, the tie between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders led to an interesting shift.

Let's take a look at the NFC Playoff picture. Remember, the top seven teams in the NFC Playoff standings are in, and winning the division rewards the team with a top-four seed.

Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) Minnesota Vikings (10-2) San Francisco 49ers (8-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) Dallas Cowboys (9-3) New York Giants (7-4-1) Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

Others in Wild Card Race | NFC Playoff Picture

Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

Detroit Lions (5-7)

Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

Green Bay Packers (5-8)

Lions' Chances of Making the Playoffs

At 5-7, the Lions' chance of making the playoffs is bleak. However, it is not impossible. They already have one win over the Packers to hold a tiebreaker with them. Detroit is also favored against the Vikings this week. Still, they must sneak in the Wild Card for them to be in the NFC Playoff picture.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Lions' chance of making the playoffs is only 8%. However, we can look at the Lions' playoff scenarios to see how it affects the Lions' chance of making the playoffs.

If the Giants lose to the top-ranked Eagles in Week 14 and Detroit defeats Minnesota, the Lions' chance of making the playoffs rises to 19%. In Week 15, the Giants play the Commanders once again. If the Commanders win this matchup and Lions defeat the Jets and Panthers in Weeks 15 and 16, the Lions' playoff chances rise to 49%, which is very possible.

While the Lions' playoff odds are a longshot, it's clear they are still alive.

Detroit Lions Remaining Schedule

The Detroit Lions remaining schedule should provide some optimism to fans. The toughest game on the schedule is at home this week against the Minnesota Vikings. Despite the Vikings being 10-2, the Lions are favorites to win.

Following this week, the Lions have back-to-back road games against the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers. While the Jets game will be tough, it is winnable, and the Lions will be favored over the Panthers for sure.

Detroit ends the season with a home matchup against the Chicago Bears and a road game against the Green Bay Packers. Clearly, every game on the Detroit Lions' remaining schedule is winnable. With Detroit favored this week, now could be the last time to get a big value on the Lions' playoff odds.