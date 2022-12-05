Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the Playoffs

The 2022 Green Bay Packers season has been a disappointing one. Through injuries, poor coaching and bad offseason decisions, not much has gone right in Green Bay. However, the season is not over and the Packers' chance of making the playoffs is technically still alive. Let's discuss the Green Bay Packers' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and if it is realistic for them to make it into the dance.

Packers Odds to Make the Playoffs

If you believe in Green Bay, now could be the time to bet on the Packers' playoff odds. Heading into the Week 14 bye week, they sit at only 5-8. The Packers' odds to make the playoffs are +980. This means a $100 bet would win $980, if Green Bay runs the table and makes the NFL Playoffs.

Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

NFC Playoff Standings

The NFC Playoff picture and NFC Playoff standings are accurate as of Monday afternoon, prior to the Monday Night Football game.

The NFC Playoff picture is an interesting one. Until this week, all four NFC East teams were in the playoffs, according to the NFC Playoff standings. However, the tie between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders led to an interesting shift.

Let's take a look at the NFC Playoff picture. Remember, the top seven teams in the NFC Playoff standings are in, and winning the division rewards the team with a top-four seed.

Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) Minnesota Vikings (10-2) San Francisco 49ers (8-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) Dallas Cowboys (9-3) New York Giants (7-4-1) Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

Others in Wild Card Race

Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

Detroit Lions (5-7)

Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

Green Bay Packers (5-8)

Packers' Chance of Making the NFL Playoffs

At 5-8, the Packers' chance of making the playoffs is bleak. With the Minnesota Vikings at 10-2, the Packers have zero chance to win the NFC North, so they must sneak in the Wild Card for them to be in the NFC Playoff picture.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Packers' chance of making the playoffs is only 4%. However, we can look at the Packers' playoff scenarios to see how it affects the Packers' chance of making the playoffs.

If the Giants lose to the top-ranked Eagles in Week 14, the Packers' chance of making the playoffs rises to 5%. In Week 15, the Giants play the Commanders once again. If the Commanders win this matchup and the 49ers lose to the Buccaneers, the Packers' playoff chances rise to a whopping 6%.

Clearly, the Packers' playoff odds are a longshot, but they are technically still alive.

Packers' Remaining Schedule

The Green Bay Packers remaining schedule isn't the easiest, but it is possible for them to win out. This week, they finally have their bye, allowing them to get a bit healthier. Following the bye, the Packers' remaining schedule has them playing on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, at the Miami Dolphins on Christmas, then they are home against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions to end the season.

Obviously, a loss or a tie essentially kills the Packers' chance of making playoffs. Even if they do not lose another game, Green Bay needs a bit of help in order for you to cash your bet on the Packers playoff odds.