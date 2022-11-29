Los Angeles, CA

Add Kyren Williams in Fantasy Football Week 13

We are headed down the home stretch of the fantasy football season. As injuries pile up and certain teams see their playoff hopes fade, we will see the usage of certain players affected, which could impact your hopes of hosting your league's fantasy football trophy or championship belt. Because of this, you could continue to explore fantasy football waiver wire pickups, such as Kyren Williams in Week 13.

Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams was injured during the early part of the season. However, his emergence down the stretch could be key for Kyren Williams fantasy owners. That is why we consider Williams among the better fantasy football waiver wire pickups in Week 13.

Let’s take a closer look at why you should think about a Kyren Williams fantasy football waiver wire pickup in Week 13.

Photo byCooper Neill/Getty Images

The reigning Super Bowl champs are a bad football team, which works in the favor of rookie RB Kyren Williams for fantasy football. The do-it-all running back will likely see the field in passing situations, which was evident in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Williams was on the field for 39-of-55 offensive snaps, with 24 of the plays being passes. Kyren Williams fantasy football owners enjoyed a stat line of 35 rushing yards and three receptions for 25 receiving yards. This large role makes him a top target for fantasy football waiver wire pickups. In fact, he may be more useful than Cam Akers going forward.

Williams is owned in 19.4% of ESPN fantasy football leagues, so check to see if he is unowned. The Rams play the Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers over the next three games, so there is a potential for strong fantasy performances against these defenses.

