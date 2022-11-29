All weeks in the NFL are fun, but there is something extra special about Thanksgiving football. Fans were treated to three quality games on Thanksgiving for the first time in a while. Sunday provided some intriguing upsets as well, leading to a shift in the NFL Power Rankings for Week 13.

NFL Power Rankings for Week 13

1) Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) (Last Week: 1)

What was supposed to be a great matchup when the NFL schedule was released turned into an easy walk in the park for the Kansas City Chiefs. Bryce Perkins did all he could for the Los Angeles Rams as their starting quarterback, but he was no match for Patrick Mahomes, keeping the Chiefs atop the NFL Power Rankings. With a big matchup next week against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chiefs will be challenged. Can they take care of business and keep pace for the top seed?

2) Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) (2)

The Green Bay Packers defense has been an absolute shell of itself recently, and it showed on Sunday night. While the Philadelphia Eagles ran all over Green Bay, it is concerning to see them win by just seven points, especially with Aaron Rodgers having to leave in the second half due to injury. There is no question that the offense is amongst the best in the league, but if their defense can't find some answers as to how they allowed 33 points, they'll have some trouble moving forward.

3) Buffalo Bills (8-3) (4)

It wasn't pretty, but the Buffalo Bills got the job done on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions. For as nice as the win is, there is clearly something wrong with Josh Allen. He completed 57% of his passes for just 253 yards and two touchdowns along with an interception. Although it is important for the Bills to try to secure the top seed in the AFC, it may be wiser to let Allen heal up for their playoff push.

4) Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) (5)

For a fourth straight week, the Cincinnati Bengals were without star receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Even when going up against the Tennessee Titans defense, Cincinnati's offense was just too good. Tee Higgins is a legit top receiver on most NFL teams, which makes this team even scarier moving forward if they can find a way to keep both him and Ja'Marr Chase involved.

5) Minnesota Vikings (9-2) (6)

After getting demolished by the Dallas Cowboys, many wondered how the Minnesota Vikings would respond. The New England Patriots put up a fight, but in the end, the Vikings offense couldn't be stopped. Justin Jefferson racked up 139 receiving yards and a touchdown on just nine receptions. The Patriots defense could do nothing except for slow down Dalvin Cook. At this point, it looks like the Vikings thrive on their passing game and not the ground game. If they can get these performances weekly from quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Vikings have a great chance at making it to the Super Bowl.

6) San Francisco 49ers (7-4) (7)

In this week's most boring game, the San Francisco 49ers beat the lowly New Orleans Saints, 13-0. New Orleans fumbled the ball twice and also missed a field goal for good measure. The 49ers' offense wasn't much better, but it was good enough to secure the victory. If they play like they did this past week against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, they'll be in trouble.

7) Miami Dolphins (8-3) (8)

The Dolphins did not face much resistance against a horrible Houston Texans team on Sunday. The Dolphins quickly jumped out to a 30-0 lead at halftime. Tua Tagovailoa and many of the other starters were pulled early, which is the only reason why the final score looked close. Miami's next game against the San Francisco 49ers should be a much better indicator of where the Dolphins stand.

8) Baltimore Ravens (7-4) (3)

Over the past two weeks, the Baltimore Ravens have arguably been the most frustrating team in the NFL. After barely sliding past the Carolina Panthers last week, the Ravens struggled offensively for the first three quarters before they once again blew a late fourth-quarter lead. If the Ravens can't figure out their offense and/or how to hold late leads, they certainly won't last long in the playoffs, and they will continue sliding in the NFL Power Rankings.

9) Dallas Cowboys (8-3) (10)

The Dallas Cowboys used a big third quarter to sneak past the New York Giants at home on Thanksgiving. For as good as this team is offensively, it's odd to see the offense continue to be a problem for long stretches of time. Dallas played two completely different halves and will look to gain consistency next week at home against the Indianapolis Colts.

10) New York Jets (7-4) (11)

Although they did play the Chicago Bears at home, the New York Jets looked sensational this past week. Benching quarterback Zach Wilson for Mike White looks to be the right call, as White was absolutely on fire. White threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns but will have tough matchups the next two weeks with the Vikings and Bills on deck. Can White continue to produce magic or will Zach Wilson eventually win the starting job back?

11) New York Giants (7-4) (9)

12) Seattle Seahawks (6-5) (12)

13) Tennessee Titans (7-4) (13)

14) New England Patriots (6-5) (14)

15) Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) (15)

16) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) (16)

17) Washington Commanders (7-5) (19)

18) Arizona Cardinals (5-7) (17)

19) Atlanta Falcons (5-7) (18)

20) Los Angeles Rams (3-8) (20)

21) Detroit Lions (4-7) (23)

22) Green Bay Packers (4-8) (21)

23) New Orleans Saints (4-8) (22)

24) Cleveland Browns (4-7) (24)

25) Carolina Panthers (5-6) (25)

26) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) (26)

27) Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) (30)

28) Denver Broncos (3-8) (27)

29) Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) (31)

30) Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) (29)

31) Chicago Bears (3-9) (28)