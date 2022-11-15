Green Bay Packers Release Amari Rodgers

Green Bay Packers fans have had quite the week. First, they snapped their five-game losing streak to defeat the Mike McCarthy-led Dallas Cowboys. Now, the organization finally cut former third-round pick Amari Rodgers.

Green Bay Packers Cut Amari Rodgers

The release of Amari Rodgers has been coming for quite some time. The Packers traded up in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft to take Amari Rodgers, a wide receiver out of Clemson. Of course, Rodgers joins a long list of third-round busts for the Packers.

Morons and Packer fans alike compared Amari Rodgers to Randall Cobb coming out of college. Of course, I (Zach Brunner) and the rest of Lombardi Sweep declared this a horrendous comparison, as Amari Rodgers played nothing like Cobb. Instead, he was like Ty Montgomery 2.0. Now, he gets a similar treatment to Montgomery.

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Amari Rodgers: A Failed Experiment

Amari Rodgers never had a role on the Green Bay Packers offense. While he should have been used more, it's tough to find a role for an undersized player who is also slow. His body type resembles Ty Montgomery, as previously stated, which could lead to him having success out of the backfield, but that will be an option for another organization now.

Instead of using him in this way, Green Bay kept him as punt returner for the majority of his contributions. He continued to fumble punts and be largely ineffective, and the latest fumble was the straw that broke the Gutekunst's back.

The ego of the Green Bay Packers leads them to draft projects because they believe they can turn them into the next star. It has been to the detriment of the organization, clearly. However, it is nice to see that they are starting to take baby steps in the right direction, even though this was a draft pick that never should have been made.

Hate Ticket Fees As Much As You Hate Amari Rodgers?

We don't blame you, so go buy some tickets for yourself or a loved one on TickPick. Ticket fees are the worst. They can be more than the damn tickets themselves! At TickPick, there are NO HIDDEN TICKET FEES! Sign up through our link here to get discounted tickets to a game, concert, comedy show, or more this holiday season.