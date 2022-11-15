Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers Release Amari Rodgers

FlurrySports

Green Bay Packers fans have had quite the week. First, they snapped their five-game losing streak to defeat the Mike McCarthy-led Dallas Cowboys. Now, the organization finally cut former third-round pick Amari Rodgers.

Green Bay Packers Cut Amari Rodgers

The release of Amari Rodgers has been coming for quite some time. The Packers traded up in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft to take Amari Rodgers, a wide receiver out of Clemson. Of course, Rodgers joins a long list of third-round busts for the Packers.

Morons and Packer fans alike compared Amari Rodgers to Randall Cobb coming out of college. Of course, I (Zach Brunner) and the rest of Lombardi Sweep declared this a horrendous comparison, as Amari Rodgers played nothing like Cobb. Instead, he was like Ty Montgomery 2.0. Now, he gets a similar treatment to Montgomery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wV5gD_0jBkKhrS00
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Amari Rodgers: A Failed Experiment

Amari Rodgers never had a role on the Green Bay Packers offense. While he should have been used more, it's tough to find a role for an undersized player who is also slow. His body type resembles Ty Montgomery, as previously stated, which could lead to him having success out of the backfield, but that will be an option for another organization now.

Instead of using him in this way, Green Bay kept him as punt returner for the majority of his contributions. He continued to fumble punts and be largely ineffective, and the latest fumble was the straw that broke the Gutekunst's back.

The ego of the Green Bay Packers leads them to draft projects because they believe they can turn them into the next star. It has been to the detriment of the organization, clearly. However, it is nice to see that they are starting to take baby steps in the right direction, even though this was a draft pick that never should have been made.

Hate Ticket Fees As Much As You Hate Amari Rodgers?

We don't blame you, so go buy some tickets for yourself or a loved one on TickPick. Ticket fees are the worst. They can be more than the damn tickets themselves! At TickPick, there are NO HIDDEN TICKET FEES! Sign up through our link here to get discounted tickets to a game, concert, comedy show, or more this holiday season.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Amari Rodgers# Green Bay Packers# NFL# Sports# Lombardi Sweep

Comments / 1

Published by

FlurrySports is an independent sports media outlet that is dedicated to delivering real news and analysis about sports. You won't see fluff pieces or the mentioning of LeBron James simply to move the needle. In a world of questionable media, quality is our business model.

Green Bay, WI
2204 followers

More from FlurrySports

Cooper Kupp Injury Update: Possibly Lost For Season

There are little signs of life with the Los Angeles Rams, as the team dropped to 3-6 this past week. To add insult to injury, the Rams suffered a serious Cooper Kupp injury, which was expected to keep him out for a while. Whether you are a Rams fan or a Cooper Kupp fantasy football owner, this is terrible news.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Dallas Goedert Injury Update Rules Him Out For Weeks

On Monday Night Football in Week 10, the last remaining unbeaten team fell to the Washington Commanders. But not only did the Philadelphia Eagles suffer their first loss of the season, they also suffered a Dallas Goedert injury, which left his fantasy football owners worried.

Read full story
Radnor Township, PA

Temple Owls Score Comeback Win Over Villanova Wildcats

It may only be November, but it is never too early for teams to get resume-building wins. After being upset in their first game of the season by Wagner, a lot was on the line for Temple basketball when the Villanova Wildcats came to town.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Elijah Mitchell Injury Update Opens 21-Day Window

The San Francisco 49ers continue to be one of the best running teams in the NFL. Not only is the offensive line talented, but the schemes in place create a highway for running backs to fly through. The 49ers running game could be getting even better this week, following an Elijah Mitchell injury update for NFL Week 10.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Pick Up Gus Edwards in Fantasy Football This Week

There are many solid fantasy football waiver wire pickups in Week 10 that could help you survive your matchup this week, if you are dealing with injuries or players on bye. However, if you have a starting lineup you feel good about and you have a spot on your bench, you should be looking at Gus Edwards on the fantasy football waiver wire.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates

On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?

Read full story
63 comments

Top-25 College Basketball Preseason Rankings

Believe it or not, college basketball is here, as are our college basketball rankings for the preseason top 25 teams. It felt like just yesterday Kansas took down North Carolina in the championship game. Those two are just a couple of front-runners to win this year. The biggest story though coming into the season has to be Coach K and Jay Wright not coaching anymore. Do Duke and Villanova have enough to make up for those losses?

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade Deadline

Another NFL Trade Deadline has gone by where the Green Bay Packers sat on their hands instead of picking up a phone. They did the classic move of sending low-ball offers to be "in the mix" publicly in trade talks, but there was no true effort given to improve a team supposedly going "all in."

Read full story
13 comments
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WR

The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is tomorrow, November 1st, so there isn't much time left for teams around the league to make a move. Following their fourth straight loss, it's clear the Green Bay Packers do not currently have a team that is capable of contending for a Super Bowl. However, with a back-to-back MVP behind the center with not much time left, Green Bay should be looking to do whatever they can to win now, since this is their championship window.

Read full story
5 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football Value

Injuries are common in the physical sport of football. However, when one of the league's stars is sidelined, it is more disappointing. That is the current reality, following the Ja'Marr Chase injury update. However, the show must go on, and it means positive things for the Tyler Boyd fantasy football outlook. The same can be said for fellow Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Fantasy Football Buy-Low Candidates in NFL Week 8

We have officially reached the halfway point of the fantasy football regular season. At this juncture, managers undoubtedly have a pretty good idea of whether their roster is a contender, pretender or just downright awful as currently constructed. No matter which of these categories your team falls into, pursuing buy-low fantasy football trade targets is a great strategy to employ.

Read full story

Players Who Could Be Traded On Every NFL Team

We are approaching the midpoint of the NFL season, which means the NFL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching. We have already seen multiple moves from the Carolina Panthers. After firing coach Matt Rhule, the team also traded away Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey.

Read full story
2 comments

Fantasy Football Start/Sit QBs Week 6 - Start Geno Smith

Fantasy football Week 6 is upon us, so let’s set our sights on setting the best possible lineup. If you have Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes, you know what to do. If you don’t and have to make a tough choice, this is the place to be for those tough Week 6 fantasy football start ’em, sit ’em decisions in single QB leagues.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?

Coming off of a terrible Thursday Night Football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson's stock is at an all-time low. Tweets and headlines about Wilson being overpaid and overrated are trending. Of course, there are also many sarcastically posting the "Let Russ Cook" meme.

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Breaking Down the Complicated AFC South

In honor of "Throwback Thursday," let's throw it back to last season when the Indianapolis Colts were a fringe playoff team. The Tennessee Titans were the AFC's top overall seed and have had consistent success under Mike Vrabel. The Jacksonville Jaguars were in shambles during and after the Urban Meyer saga. And, well, there were problems in Houston. In other words, half of the AFC South were good/decent ball clubs and the other two would select near the top of the draft in April.

Read full story
2 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Line is Losing Games

Yikes. After the last two weeks of embarrassingly close defeats, it is safe to say that doubt has officially plagued the Cincinnati Bengals. Additionally, if things only get worse, there is no question as to who will take the fall.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Darnell Mooney Struggles With Justin Fields at Quarterback

NFL Week 2 is nearly in the books. If you are a Darnell Mooney fantasy football owner and you had him in your starting lineup, hopefully you found strong performances elsewhere. Of course, if you read our Week 2 Start 'em Sit 'em, then you may have sat Mooney this week.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson Rises in Odds to Win NFL MVP

With two weeks of football under the belt, we are already seeing the top players separate themselves from the pack. Names that we expected, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, are of course on top of the NFL MVP tracker. While the big-name guys get the shine, players like Tua Tagovailoa and Carson Wentz have logged huge games as well.

Read full story
4 comments

Miami Dolphins Rise in NFL Power Rankings

Every year in the NFL, we find that during Weeks 2-4 the NFL starts to sort itself out. After an opening week full of surprises, Week 2 gave plenty of teams a reality check one way or another. Although there is still plenty of football to be played, there is no question that, once again, there were way too many overreactions in Week 1. With two weeks of football behind us, here are your NFL Power Rankings for Week 3 of the 2022-23 season.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy