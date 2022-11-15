Cooper Kupp Injury Update: Possibly Lost For Season

There are little signs of life with the Los Angeles Rams, as the team dropped to 3-6 this past week. To add insult to injury, the Rams suffered a serious Cooper Kupp injury, which was expected to keep him out for a while. Whether you are a Rams fan or a Cooper Kupp fantasy football owner, this is terrible news.

Cooper Kupp Injury Update

The initial Cooper Kupp injury update was good news because we found out that he avoided a major injury. However, that doesn't mean the injury isn't serious.

On Tuesday morning, we were given a new Cooper Kupp injury update. The Rams wide receiver will undergo ankle surgery and will be put on IR. This means Kupp will miss a minimum of four weeks due to the surgery, making his next possible game against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football Week 15.

Credit: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Cooper Kupp Fantasy Football Outlook

While the Cooper Kupp injury update was not as major or devastating as it could have been, Cooper Kupp fantasy football owners should not be feeling great.

Obviously, Kupp is one of the best fantasy football players in the league. Now, the earliest he could come back is during the fantasy playoffs. However, with the Los Angeles Rams at 3-6, the team will likely not be in a great position in four weeks, and they may feel it is more worthwhile to keep Kupp out for the rest of the season instead of risk re-injury.

Since he was put on IR, Cooper Kupp fantasy football owners can put him in the IR slot. However, for leagues that do not have one, Kupp could be droppable.

With Cooper Kupp injured, other players move up the depth chart. Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson will likely see the biggest boosts, while Tyler Higbee could see a few more targets as well.

Does your fantasy football league still need a league award for the champion or the loser? Do you need a championship belt or a trophy to show off to your friends?

If the answer to either of these questions is yes, go check out TrophySmack! At TrophySmack, you can get the best fantasy football awards in the industry, including customizable belts, trophies, rings and more.