Dallas Goedert Injury Update Rules Him Out For Weeks

On Monday Night Football in Week 10, the last remaining unbeaten team fell to the Washington Commanders. But not only did the Philadelphia Eagles suffer their first loss of the season, they also suffered a Dallas Goedert injury, which left his fantasy football owners worried.

Credit: Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Goedert Injury Update

We received a Dallas Goedert injury update on Tuesday morning. Goedert suffered a shoulder injury during MNF. According to Mike Garafolo, the Dallas Goedert injury update is that his shoulder injury is expected to keep him out for an extended time.

However, it was noted that the Dallas Goedert injury is not expected to be season-ending. For a team with obvious Super Bowl aspirations, this is good news.

Dallas Goedert Fantasy Football Outlook

While the Goedert injury is not expected to cost him the season, could it cost Dallas Goedert fantasy football owners the fantasy season?

The Eagles now have three non-divisional games in a row -- Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans. Philadelphia plays the New York Giants after that, which could be a big game. The Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, which will obviously be a huge game.

It would not be the most surprising to see Dallas Goedert fantasy football owners be without the tight end for three weeks, depending on the severity of the injury. They can coast for three weeks and don't truly need to worry about losses.

Expect Goedert to return for the fantasy football playoffs.

