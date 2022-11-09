Elijah Mitchell Injury Update Opens 21-Day Window

The San Francisco 49ers continue to be one of the best running teams in the NFL. Not only is the offensive line talented, but the schemes in place create a highway for running backs to fly through. The 49ers running game could be getting even better this week, following an Elijah Mitchell injury update for NFL Week 10.

Obviously, the Elijah Mitchell injury update has fantasy football implications not only for him but for Christian McCaffrey as well.

Credit: Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

Elijah Mitchell Returns From Injury

Coming off of their bye week, the San Francisco 49ers received a positive Elijah Mitchell injury update. He returned to practice for the first time since suffering a knee injury back in Week 1. This opens the 21-day practice window for Mitchell. If the 49ers do not choose to activate him following the 21-day window, then he must stay on IR for the remainder of the season.

However, the Elijah Mitchell injury update does not make it seem like that will be the case. The team trading away Jeff Wilson Jr. suggests they have optimism in Mitchell's return. In fact, he has a chance to return for the Sunday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Elijah Mitchell Fantasy Football Outlook

While there is a chance he returns this week, the Elijah Mitchell fantasy football outlook for this matchup following his injury update isn't very optimistic. The 49ers will ease him back into action if he is active. However, with them able to keep him on the shelf for another couple of weeks, they also do not have the pressure to activate him quickly.

Once he returns, the Elijah Mitchell fantasy football value is a flex play, at best. Yes, he will have some effective weeks, but with Christian McCaffrey ahead of him on the depth chart, these performances will likely be more random than Elijah Mitchell fantasy football owners would like.

As for Christian McCaffrey, his value does take a bit of a hit upon Mitchell's return. However, he should continue to be viewed as an RB1 and, most importantly, McCaffrey is a must-start for fantasy football when he is active.