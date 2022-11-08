Pick Up Gus Edwards in Fantasy Football This Week

There are many solid fantasy football waiver wire pickups in Week 10 that could help you survive your matchup this week, if you are dealing with injuries or players on bye. However, if you have a starting lineup you feel good about and you have a spot on your bench, you should be looking at Gus Edwards on the fantasy football waiver wire.

Credit: Chris Keane/Getty Images

Pick Up Gus Edwards in Fantasy Football

The Baltimore Ravens are on bye in NFL Week 10, so Gus Edwards isn't going to help you this week. He was also out last week, which led to Kenyan Drake running for 93 yards and two touchdowns. That performance has many rushing to the fantasy football waiver wire to add Kenyan Drake. However, we will do the smart thing and pickup Gus Edwards.

We saw Edwards return from injury and look great leading the Ravens' backfield. He ran for 66 yards and two touchdowns in his return. Then, on a short week, he had to be limited in the Baltimore game plan. As a result, he saw only 11 carries and 21% of the snaps. However, he still ran for 65 yards.

The Ravens will use their bye week to get healthier, and this includes Edwards. With rest and a full week of practice, he will take over lead-back duties once again in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers. Baltimore should have a few weeks until JK Dobbins is back, so you will be able to enjoy RB2 Gus Edwards fantasy football value.

Let your league opponents waste their fantasy football waiver wire priority or FAAB on Kenyan Drake. Instead, add Gus Edwards, who is only 37.1% rostered in ESPN fantasy football leagues as of Tuesday evening.

