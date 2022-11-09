Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates

On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?

Jeff Saturday recently finished his coaching duties coaching high school football. He has no coaching experience at the college level or in the NFL. So, not only did the Colts make an outside hire as interim head coach, which is extremely unique, but Saturday doesn't have any experience above the high school level.

It is an unprecedented move, but it's a fun one. It's a decision that leads us to this article. If the Green Bay Packers fired Matt LaFleur, who is a fun outside hire that is a former Packers player and has little experience? Let's take a look.

Credit: Getty Images

Gilbert Brown

We'll start with possibly the most experienced of the bunch. Gilbert Brown has coached some indoor football and, of course, the Lingerie Football League. The Gravedigger can give the classic line "I've seen more men in the locker room of the Green Bay Chill than the Green Bay Packers!"

Donald Driver

If the organization wants to give the fans a leader that will immediately win them over, it's tough to find a better candidate than Donald Driver. Nobody dislikes Donald Driver. He is one of the all-time greats in Green Bay, a strong leader, and a helluva dancer. Driver has also written children's books, which actually may be helpful in teaching some of these players.

Brett Favre

This one is so obvious it hurts, and Brett Favre would be happy to collect a paycheck. Favre has high school football coaching experience, just like Jeff Saturday. We also know Brett Favre will do absolutely anything it takes to win, and he doesn't care who he has to step over, or rob, to get there.

Plus, getting a mic'd up of Brett Favre talking to Aaron Rodgers pre-play would be absolute gold.

The Ghost of Reggie White

The Green Bay Packers are essentially a religion in the state of Wisconsin, and we all know who the "minister" is. Last time, Mike Holmgren pretended to be God when he recruited Reggie White to come to Green Bay. Now, we may need to talk to God to make it happen. Regardless, even if we can't get the ghost of Reggie White on the sideline, they can do some wild stuff will holograms, and a hologram would be possibly less detrimental to the team than Matt LaFleur and certainly more fun.

Terry Crews

Yes, that Terry Crews. He had a cup of coffee with the Green Bay Packers, so he's eligible for this list. Terry Crews is charming as all get-out and a good talker (which is something the Packers severely lack). He is a former player and has acted in some sports-related things. If he can at least teach this team to act like they know what they're doing, it's a step in the right direction.

BJ Raji

Truly, I just want to know where BJ Raji is. I love him. I miss him. Where are you, BJ? If we give you the head coaching job, will you come out of hiding?

Jeff Saturday

You know, maybe the Indianapolis Colts are onto something. Jeff Saturday has been an NFL head coach for a couple of days now, so he's more experienced than the options above. Every day feels like the weekend when Saturday is your head coach, and maybe that'll help the Packers loosen up and have more fun during the week.

Also, when Jeff Saturday looks at you with those piercing blue eyes, he can convince you of just about anything, including that the Green Bay Packers aren't a complete dumpster fire... maybe.