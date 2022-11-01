Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade Deadline

Another NFL Trade Deadline has gone by where the Green Bay Packers sat on their hands instead of picking up a phone. They did the classic move of sending low-ball offers to be "in the mix" publicly in trade talks, but there was no true effort given to improve a team supposedly going "all in."

It's a story as old as time. Packer fans are used to the disappointment, while 31 other teams can mock the fanbase for only winning two Super Bowls during three decades of dominance at the quarterback position. Soon, dominance at the position will fade, as will the optimism to bring a Lombardi back to Title Town.

The Green Bay Packers are an organization with no plan, no direction, no identity, and no leader.

Credit: Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY Network

Green Bay Packers Silent at NFL Trade Deadline

This offseason, the Green Bay Packers traded All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams for a first and second-round pick. Since there was no true effort to replace the voided talent with reliable, proven talent in the NFL, the organization's ego once again got the better of them, believing they could find and mold the next superstar despite having very little past success and evidence of doing this.

Even if the correct player was drafted and there was a coaching staff in place to make players better, the organization still talked about the NFL having a learning curve while also preaching they are going "all in" to win a Super Bowl. Of course, we know these are two opposing thoughts despite many of the Packers' "owners" blindly eating this up.

Now, we are stuck talking about the same stuff in November that we discussed last year on Lombardi Sweep. The Packers need help in their receiving corps. The offensive line has major question marks. The cornerback room is drastically overrated, and there is almost no depth anywhere on this team.

In no way is this roster close to resembling a championship contender. However, the front office must keep up the public appearance in order to keep hope alive for the brain-dead bunch of fans, so the team also cannot make moves to prepare for the future, causing silence at the NFL Trade Deadline.

Ted Lasso

It's the Hope That Kills You

Green Bay Packers fans, I'm talking to you. The quote "it's the quote that kills you" from Ted Lasso is as true now as ever. Yes, Coach Lasso would tell you that he believes in hope. He believes in believe. However, he does not believe in the leadership of the Green Bay Packers; nobody does.

This is a comfortable front office. While the Packers have regressed since 2020, the front office and head coach Matt LaFleur received extensions this offseason. With there being no owner to lay the hammer down and enact immediate change, their jobs are safe. Since their jobs are safe, there are absolutely zero reasons for them to go "all in" as they have said. They do not want to sacrifice the future to win now. They want to improve the team and raise the level of hope a year or two before their contracts are up, as that gives them the best chance for another extension.

Brian Gutekunst said a couple of years ago that his decisions and draft picks are made with a two-to-three-year plan in place. He continues to look multiple years ahead, as that means security. This is why he had no plan to draft the best immediate players. He looked for potential. Yes, potential that will hopefully show itself in two or three years, which will hopefully help get him another extension.

If you placed hope on the past couple of draft classes to be difference-makers to make this a championship-level team, you should come to the realization right now that it's the hope that kills you.

Packers 2023 Outlook

After a day like today and a month like October, it makes sense to begin looking to next year. What does 2023 look like for the Green Bay Packers?

Packers Cap Space 2023

As of now, the Green Bay Packers cap space for the 2023 season is -$2.37M, which ranks 24th in the NFL. There will be contracts restructured to get under the cap, and possibly some cap casualties, but the Packers will not have enough cap space to make the noise needed to immediately turn this team around. Instead, they will likely HOPE for the draft to help with this. Are you picking up what I'm putting down?

Packers Free Agents 2023

The following are upcoming Green Bay Packers free agents. Obviously, these players do not currently count against the Packers cap space, which is already in the red.

Adrian Amos, S

Randall Cobb, WR

Dean Lowry, DE

Mason Crosby, K

Allen Lazard, WR

Robert Tonyan, TE

Jarran Reed, DE

Marcedes Lewis, TE

Sammy Watkins, WR

Elgton Jenkins, OL

Dallin Leavitt, S

Johnathan Ford, S

Keisean Nixon, CB

Tyler Davis, RE

Caleb Jones, OT

Krys Barnes, LB

Patrick Taylor, RB

Tipa Galeai, DE

Yosh Nijman, OT

How are we feeling, Packers fans? Adrian Amos, Elgton Jenkins and Allen Lazard are all completely free to walk.

Notable Packers Contracts 2023

Aaron Rodgers ($31.6M Cap Hit)

Aaron Rodgers has the largest cap hit next season, and rightfully so. With over $27M of this being in bonuses, money can be moved around. Expect something to happen with his contract, if he returns to play football.

David Bakhtiari ($29.1M Cap Hit)

David Bakhtiari has a potential out in his contract this season, but it would leave Green Bay with a $23.1M dead cap since he has been helpful with restructuring his contract a couple of times. THANK GOD the Packers cleared cap room for signings this season, by the way. That went to good use.

At 31 years old, it will be surprising to see what David Bakhtiari does, especially with his knee still giving him some issues. However, if he returns to play, they must extend him and put some void years into his contract to clear some space.

Aaron Jones ($20M Cap Hit)

While Aaron Jones is an unbelievable football player, this was a contract I said made no sense when it was signed. I would have been wrong if the Packers traded him today, but that didn't happen. Now, a 28-year-old running back, who plays in a split backfield with a second-round draft pick, has a $20M dead cap.

There is an out in Jones' contract worth $9.58M. Whether they cut Aaron Jones or extend him, something will be done to his contract. He will not be a $20M hit against the cap, unless Green Bay is actively not competing.

Packers Have No Direction

As you can see, the Green Bay Packers structured many of their contracts and cap space to go all in the past couple of seasons. However, they turned around and made moves to instead prepare for the future instead of winning right now.

With no clear identity, direction, leader, or goal, this team is in limbo. Many hoped the Green Bay Packers would win this season while other teams rebuild. Instead, the Packers were left doing nothing, disguising it as something, and the hope around this team has officially died.