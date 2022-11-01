Green Bay, WI

Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade Deadline

FlurrySports

Another NFL Trade Deadline has gone by where the Green Bay Packers sat on their hands instead of picking up a phone. They did the classic move of sending low-ball offers to be "in the mix" publicly in trade talks, but there was no true effort given to improve a team supposedly going "all in."

It's a story as old as time. Packer fans are used to the disappointment, while 31 other teams can mock the fanbase for only winning two Super Bowls during three decades of dominance at the quarterback position. Soon, dominance at the position will fade, as will the optimism to bring a Lombardi back to Title Town.

The Green Bay Packers are an organization with no plan, no direction, no identity, and no leader.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1tuZ_0iuv6Mih00
Credit: Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY Network

Green Bay Packers Silent at NFL Trade Deadline

This offseason, the Green Bay Packers traded All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams for a first and second-round pick. Since there was no true effort to replace the voided talent with reliable, proven talent in the NFL, the organization's ego once again got the better of them, believing they could find and mold the next superstar despite having very little past success and evidence of doing this.

Even if the correct player was drafted and there was a coaching staff in place to make players better, the organization still talked about the NFL having a learning curve while also preaching they are going "all in" to win a Super Bowl. Of course, we know these are two opposing thoughts despite many of the Packers' "owners" blindly eating this up.

Now, we are stuck talking about the same stuff in November that we discussed last year on Lombardi Sweep. The Packers need help in their receiving corps. The offensive line has major question marks. The cornerback room is drastically overrated, and there is almost no depth anywhere on this team.

In no way is this roster close to resembling a championship contender. However, the front office must keep up the public appearance in order to keep hope alive for the brain-dead bunch of fans, so the team also cannot make moves to prepare for the future, causing silence at the NFL Trade Deadline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4lHd_0iuv6Mih00
Ted Lasso

It's the Hope That Kills You

Green Bay Packers fans, I'm talking to you. The quote "it's the quote that kills you" from Ted Lasso is as true now as ever. Yes, Coach Lasso would tell you that he believes in hope. He believes in believe. However, he does not believe in the leadership of the Green Bay Packers; nobody does.

This is a comfortable front office. While the Packers have regressed since 2020, the front office and head coach Matt LaFleur received extensions this offseason. With there being no owner to lay the hammer down and enact immediate change, their jobs are safe. Since their jobs are safe, there are absolutely zero reasons for them to go "all in" as they have said. They do not want to sacrifice the future to win now. They want to improve the team and raise the level of hope a year or two before their contracts are up, as that gives them the best chance for another extension.

Brian Gutekunst said a couple of years ago that his decisions and draft picks are made with a two-to-three-year plan in place. He continues to look multiple years ahead, as that means security. This is why he had no plan to draft the best immediate players. He looked for potential. Yes, potential that will hopefully show itself in two or three years, which will hopefully help get him another extension.

If you placed hope on the past couple of draft classes to be difference-makers to make this a championship-level team, you should come to the realization right now that it's the hope that kills you.

Packers 2023 Outlook

After a day like today and a month like October, it makes sense to begin looking to next year. What does 2023 look like for the Green Bay Packers?

Packers Cap Space 2023

As of now, the Green Bay Packers cap space for the 2023 season is -$2.37M, which ranks 24th in the NFL. There will be contracts restructured to get under the cap, and possibly some cap casualties, but the Packers will not have enough cap space to make the noise needed to immediately turn this team around. Instead, they will likely HOPE for the draft to help with this. Are you picking up what I'm putting down?

Packers Free Agents 2023

The following are upcoming Green Bay Packers free agents. Obviously, these players do not currently count against the Packers cap space, which is already in the red.

  • Adrian Amos, S
  • Randall Cobb, WR
  • Dean Lowry, DE
  • Mason Crosby, K
  • Allen Lazard, WR
  • Robert Tonyan, TE
  • Jarran Reed, DE
  • Marcedes Lewis, TE
  • Sammy Watkins, WR
  • Elgton Jenkins, OL
  • Dallin Leavitt, S
  • Johnathan Ford, S
  • Keisean Nixon, CB
  • Tyler Davis, RE
  • Caleb Jones, OT
  • Krys Barnes, LB
  • Patrick Taylor, RB
  • Tipa Galeai, DE
  • Yosh Nijman, OT

How are we feeling, Packers fans? Adrian Amos, Elgton Jenkins and Allen Lazard are all completely free to walk.

Notable Packers Contracts 2023

Aaron Rodgers ($31.6M Cap Hit)

Aaron Rodgers has the largest cap hit next season, and rightfully so. With over $27M of this being in bonuses, money can be moved around. Expect something to happen with his contract, if he returns to play football.

David Bakhtiari ($29.1M Cap Hit)

David Bakhtiari has a potential out in his contract this season, but it would leave Green Bay with a $23.1M dead cap since he has been helpful with restructuring his contract a couple of times. THANK GOD the Packers cleared cap room for signings this season, by the way. That went to good use.

At 31 years old, it will be surprising to see what David Bakhtiari does, especially with his knee still giving him some issues. However, if he returns to play, they must extend him and put some void years into his contract to clear some space.

Aaron Jones ($20M Cap Hit)

While Aaron Jones is an unbelievable football player, this was a contract I said made no sense when it was signed. I would have been wrong if the Packers traded him today, but that didn't happen. Now, a 28-year-old running back, who plays in a split backfield with a second-round draft pick, has a $20M dead cap.

There is an out in Jones' contract worth $9.58M. Whether they cut Aaron Jones or extend him, something will be done to his contract. He will not be a $20M hit against the cap, unless Green Bay is actively not competing.

Packers Have No Direction

As you can see, the Green Bay Packers structured many of their contracts and cap space to go all in the past couple of seasons. However, they turned around and made moves to instead prepare for the future instead of winning right now.

With no clear identity, direction, leader, or goal, this team is in limbo. Many hoped the Green Bay Packers would win this season while other teams rebuild. Instead, the Packers were left doing nothing, disguising it as something, and the hope around this team has officially died.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Green Bay Packers# Sports# NFL# Aaron Rodgers# Brian Gutekunst

Comments / 13

Published by

FlurrySports is an independent sports media outlet that is dedicated to delivering real news and analysis about sports. You won't see fluff pieces or the mentioning of LeBron James simply to move the needle. In a world of questionable media, quality is our business model.

Green Bay, WI
2095 followers

More from FlurrySports

Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WR

The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is tomorrow, November 1st, so there isn't much time left for teams around the league to make a move. Following their fourth straight loss, it's clear the Green Bay Packers do not currently have a team that is capable of contending for a Super Bowl. However, with a back-to-back MVP behind the center with not much time left, Green Bay should be looking to do whatever they can to win now, since this is their championship window.

Read full story
5 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football Value

Injuries are common in the physical sport of football. However, when one of the league's stars is sidelined, it is more disappointing. That is the current reality, following the Ja'Marr Chase injury update. However, the show must go on, and it means positive things for the Tyler Boyd fantasy football outlook. The same can be said for fellow Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Fantasy Football Buy-Low Candidates in NFL Week 8

We have officially reached the halfway point of the fantasy football regular season. At this juncture, managers undoubtedly have a pretty good idea of whether their roster is a contender, pretender or just downright awful as currently constructed. No matter which of these categories your team falls into, pursuing buy-low fantasy football trade targets is a great strategy to employ.

Read full story

Players Who Could Be Traded On Every NFL Team

We are approaching the midpoint of the NFL season, which means the NFL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching. We have already seen multiple moves from the Carolina Panthers. After firing coach Matt Rhule, the team also traded away Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey.

Read full story
2 comments

Fantasy Football Start/Sit QBs Week 6 - Start Geno Smith

Fantasy football Week 6 is upon us, so let’s set our sights on setting the best possible lineup. If you have Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes, you know what to do. If you don’t and have to make a tough choice, this is the place to be for those tough Week 6 fantasy football start ’em, sit ’em decisions in single QB leagues.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?

Coming off of a terrible Thursday Night Football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson's stock is at an all-time low. Tweets and headlines about Wilson being overpaid and overrated are trending. Of course, there are also many sarcastically posting the "Let Russ Cook" meme.

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Breaking Down the Complicated AFC South

In honor of "Throwback Thursday," let's throw it back to last season when the Indianapolis Colts were a fringe playoff team. The Tennessee Titans were the AFC's top overall seed and have had consistent success under Mike Vrabel. The Jacksonville Jaguars were in shambles during and after the Urban Meyer saga. And, well, there were problems in Houston. In other words, half of the AFC South were good/decent ball clubs and the other two would select near the top of the draft in April.

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Line is Losing Games

Yikes. After the last two weeks of embarrassingly close defeats, it is safe to say that doubt has officially plagued the Cincinnati Bengals. Additionally, if things only get worse, there is no question as to who will take the fall.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Darnell Mooney Struggles With Justin Fields at Quarterback

NFL Week 2 is nearly in the books. If you are a Darnell Mooney fantasy football owner and you had him in your starting lineup, hopefully you found strong performances elsewhere. Of course, if you read our Week 2 Start 'em Sit 'em, then you may have sat Mooney this week.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson Rises in Odds to Win NFL MVP

With two weeks of football under the belt, we are already seeing the top players separate themselves from the pack. Names that we expected, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, are of course on top of the NFL MVP tracker. While the big-name guys get the shine, players like Tua Tagovailoa and Carson Wentz have logged huge games as well.

Read full story
4 comments

Miami Dolphins Rise in NFL Power Rankings

Every year in the NFL, we find that during Weeks 2-4 the NFL starts to sort itself out. After an opening week full of surprises, Week 2 gave plenty of teams a reality check one way or another. Although there is still plenty of football to be played, there is no question that, once again, there were way too many overreactions in Week 1. With two weeks of football behind us, here are your NFL Power Rankings for Week 3 of the 2022-23 season.

Read full story

The Sun Belt is the New 'Group of Five" Powerhouse

It's officially Week 3 of the 2022 college football season and boy, oh boy has it been a wild season already. Shakeups, dropdowns, and drama have filled the AP's top-25 polls for the last two weeks. Confusingly, Georgia just moved up to the number one slot, over the Crimson Tide, whom they beat last year for the championship title. This move has fans everywhere scratching their heads as to why they weren't ranked number one overall already. Amongst this chaos from the AP poll voting, one conference systematically knocked the traditional "Power Five" schools out of alignment. Of course, we are talking about Sun Belt football.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys Fans

The NFL world is not a stranger to negative Dak Prescott injury news. However, the fact that it is coming in Week 1 is certainly disheartening to Dallas Cowboys fans, Dak Prescott fantasy owners, and the NFL community as a whole.

Read full story
19 comments
San Marcos, TX

Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas State

In 2018, Texas State made Jake Spavital the new head coach in the hopes of breathing life into the dismal prospects for the university’s flagship athletic program. It’s no secret Texas State football hasn’t had much success. Their only claim to fame was over three decades ago when they won two national championships, mind you, at the FCS level.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91

It is that time of the year! Sports fans all around the world can smell football in the air. As the summer begins to wind down, training camp for all 32 NFL teams is in full force. We have created our NFL rankings of the NFL top 100 players of 2022. Each article will be split up into 10 different players, starting at 100-91 and moving all the way to 10-1.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Zamir White, Jarrett Stidham Impress in First Game With Raiders

After a weather day, the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars faced off in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game. Both teams entered the game with new head coaches, with Josh McDaniels and Doug Pederson coaching their first games with the Raiders and Jaguars, respectively. It was also many players' first taste of NFL action with their new teams, including Raiders rookie running back Zamir White.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Michael Gallup Injury Update Doesn't Look Good for Week 1

As NFL Training Camps around the country begin, we are given more information about teams and players. In particular, fans are often interested in learning about where the progress injured players are making and when we can expect them to return to the field. Today, we were given a Michael Gallup injury update from the man himself.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Where Could Jimmy Garoppolo Be Traded?

The San Francisco 49ers publicly have given quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo permission to go and find a trade. This marks the beginning of the Trey Lance era in San Francisco. With training camps around the league beginning, it could be a tough time to pull off a Jimmy Garoppolo trade.

Read full story

The Most Consistent Fantasy Football RBs

If you want to win your fantasy football league, you need to hit early on running backs. While the "Zero RB" strategy has picked up in popularity in the past few years, the fact is getting a good running back early that can produce for your the entire season is massive. While it's important that top players have a high ceiling, it is just as important that your top guys are also predictable and consistent.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy