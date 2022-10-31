Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WR

The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is tomorrow, November 1st, so there isn't much time left for teams around the league to make a move. Following their fourth straight loss, it's clear the Green Bay Packers do not currently have a team that is capable of contending for a Super Bowl. However, with a back-to-back MVP behind the center with not much time left, Green Bay should be looking to do whatever they can to win now, since this is their championship window.

Now, Packers fans know it isn't wise to get hopes up for this front office to make moves, especially with them getting their contracts extended this past offseason. The Green Bay Packers organization also places too much value on their own draft picks, as their ego blinds them, making them think they can develop these draft picks into the next superstars.

Because of this, the Packers are typically not active at the NFL Trade Deadline. Regardless, there is too much fan pressure for them to do nothing, so these are some possible NFL Trade Deadline targets at wide receiver to improve this receiving corps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1tuZ_0itLB2JN00
Credit: Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY Network

Green Bay Packers Trade Targets at WR | NFL Trade Deadline

The Green Bay Packers entered the 2022 NFL season with one of the worst wide receiver groups in the league. Little talent, inexperience and injury issues highlighted the bunch. Two months into the season, and there are no surprises or threats in this receiver room. As a result, this is the biggest area of need for the Packers at the NFL Trade Deadline, as Aaron Rodgers needs a receiver that is capable of creating separation against man coverage.

Here are Green Bay Packers trade targets at WR before the NFL Trade Deadline 2022.

WR Targets on Expiring Contracts

These wide receivers allow the Packers front office to have their cake and eat it too. For the front office, there is no pressure to be good right now, as their jobs are safe. For the fans, there is pressure to get better immediately. Trading for players on expiring contracts allows Green Bay to not have these players on the books for next season, and they will be cheap trade targets as two-month rentals.

  • AJ Green
  • Jarvis Landry
  • Nelson Agholor
  • DJ Chark
  • Marvin Jones
  • Jakobi Meyers
  • Mack Hollins
  • Rashard Higgins

The Packers are currently linked to A.J. Green at the NFL Trade Deadline. Is this an improvement for Green Bay? Yes, but not much. Players like Jarvis Landry, Nelson Agholor or Mack Hollins would all help more.

Possible Frustrated WRs | Packers Trade Targets

These wide receivers aren't on expiring contracts, but many are on rookie deals, which means they are relatively cheap against the cap. Some of these players have been publicly frustrated, asking to be moved at the NFL Trade Deadline. Others make sense for their current teams to shop them. The Packers should check on all of these players.

  • Denzel Mims
  • Elijah Moore
  • Jerry Jeudy
  • KJ Hamler
  • Brandin Cooks
  • Chase Claypool
  • Kendrick Bourne
  • Hunter Renfrow

Brandin Cooks | Packers Trade Targets

The Packers have already sent a lowball offer to the Houston Texans as a way to be included in public trade talks for a wide receiver. This is a PR move, as it shows some fans that the front office is trying, even though that may not be the reality.

While Brandin Cooks can still fly and is a quality receiver, he will be 30 next year and have a cap hit of over $26M. There is no way the Packers want him.

Chase Claypool | Packers Trade Targets

Chase Claypool is what the Packers hope Christian Watson would be. He is a big, athletic wide receiver who is on a rookie contract. Claypool has all of the physical tools to be a superstar, though he lacks all of the polish, football IQ and focus.

The Steelers will want the Packers to give up some high draft picks for Claypool, so it's unlikely the Packers are willing to do this.

Elijah Moore | Packers Trade Targets

Elijah Moore requested a trade at the NFL Trade Deadline, sat out a week, then returned during NFL Week 8. Moore was frustrated with his lack of usage, so his no-catch performance on one target this past week is unlikely to make him feel wanted by the New York Jets.

Moore is a second-year player with a ton of talent. Green Bay should be willing to give up a second-round pick with ease. It would be a great deal. Of course, we know this won't happen.

Jerry Jeudy | Packers Trade Targets

We have seen Jerry Jeudy get frustrated this entire season playing for a struggling Denver Broncos team that is led by Mr. Unlimited. He currently plays in a Nathaniel Hackett offense, so much of the terminology and schematics would likely translate to Green Bay. Jeudy is a player who would make an impact immediately, and the Packers should check if he is available.

Hunter Renfrow | Packers Trade Targets

This is a player that nobody is talking about at the NFL Trade Deadline, but it seems like Hunter Renfrow would be the perfect addition for many teams, including the Green Bay Packers.

Obviously, the Packers don't have receivers that can create separation, but Renfrow is one of the best route runners in the NFL. Renfrow is also on a struggling Las Vegas Raiders team that hasn't used him much in their new-look offense. The cherry on top is that the Hunter Renfrow contract has an out after next season, so the Packers don't need to be married to him for the long term.

