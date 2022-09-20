Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson Rises in Odds to Win NFL MVP

With two weeks of football under the belt, we are already seeing the top players separate themselves from the pack. Names that we expected, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, are of course on top of the NFL MVP tracker. While the big-name guys get the shine, players like Tua Tagovailoa and Carson Wentz have logged huge games as well.

One player who has quickly risen the ranks in the NFL MVP odds is Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The former MVP opened the season at +2000 odds to win NFL MVP, according to BetOnline Sportsbook, and now sits at +900. After a solid Week 1 performance and a huge Week 2 performance, Jackson is back to looking like his MVP self.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYUkv_0i2veQ4100
Credit: Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson Spikes in NFL MVP Odds | NFL MVP Tracker

After Jackson's ankle sprain last season, his first two games have probably exceeded expectations. In Week 1, Baltimore took down the Jets, 24-9. Jackson threw for a modest 213 yards in that game, but he added three touchdowns to one interception. It seemed like Baltimore didn't want Jackson running as much as we are used to. He only carried the ball six times for 17 yards. While these stats don't sound incredible by any means, Jackson did not play badly. The inferior opponent in the Jets helped propel to a subpar Ravens victory.

In what felt like a Madden game, Jackson not only played better than he did in Week 1, but he was back to his MVP season. Scoring 38 points in Week 2, Lamar Jackson went 21-of-29, throwing for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Similar to his NFL MVP season, Jackson produced a master class in the rushing category, recording 119 yards on nine carries. He electrified the game with two 70+ yard, touchdowns including the longest play in the NFL so far, a 79-yard rushing touchdown.

After his Week 2 performance, Jackson's odds to win NFL MVP shot all the way up to +900. While wins and losses are a huge part of the MVP voting, it is hard to pin that Week 2 loss on Jackson, as his defense gave up six touchdown passes to Tagovailoa. His NFL MVP odds boost should be justified solely on his 667 combined yards this season.

Top 5 in NFL MVP Odds | NFL MVP Tracker

Josh Allen (+325)

It is very difficult to argue against Josh Allen as the top dog on the NFL MVP tracker. In two games, Allen has thrown for 614 yards and seven touchdowns. On top of that, Allen has also posted 66 rushing yards and one touchdown. Allen has also done this against two decent defenses in Los Angeles and Tennessee - starting the season 2-0.

Patrick Mahomes (+425)

Patrick Mahomes looks like he has not missed a beat without Tyreek Hill in the offense. Mahomes tore apart the Cardinals' defense in Week 1, to the tune of 360 yards and five touchdowns. He then picked up a win over division rival Los Angeles Chargers in a victory that could be nice down the road. In that game, Mahomes went 24-for-35 with 235 yards and two touchdowns. Just like Allen, Mahomes is 2-0.

Justin Herbert (+1000)

After being a favorite in the NFL MVP odds, Justin Herbert has fallen to fourth, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.

It seems like Herbert only plays in one-possession games. Considering he does play for the Chargers, that makes sense, but how many quarterbacks have had this much pressure this early in their career? This season, Herbert has 613 passing yards and six touchdowns. Cutting down on interceptions, Herbert has only thrown one. After seemingly breaking every rib in his body as he limped out of bounds, the Oregon product ripped a laser to in the middle of the field to keep hope alive. Will the Chargers' inconsistency in close games hurt Herbert's chances in the NFL MVP odds?

Jalen Hurts (+1000)

After being criticized all offseason about his ability to throw the ball, Hurts is more than on the right track to silence those doubters. Along with Mahomes and Allen, Hurts has led his team to a 2-0 record. At this point in the season, Hurts has a 69.8% completion percentage with 576 yards. While Hurts only has one touchdown pass, when in the red zone, his first read is to run. What separates Hurts though is his command of a Philadelphia Eagles team that all of a sudden looks like a contender in the NFC.

