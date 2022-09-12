Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys Fans

The NFL world is not a stranger to negative Dak Prescott injury news. However, the fact that it is coming in Week 1 is certainly disheartening to Dallas Cowboys fans, Dak Prescott fantasy owners, and the NFL community as a whole.

Following the Sunday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones spoke with the media, as always. Jones gave a negative Dak Prescott injury update, stating he would undergo surgery on his hand.

Credit: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dak Prescott Injury Update

During the SNF game against the Buccaneers, the Cowboys' quarterback hit his hand while throwing the ball, causing the Dak Prescott injury that immediately took him out of the game.

The Dak Prescott injury update, from Jerry Jones, is that he injured the joint above his thumb on his throwing hand. Apparently, the injury was serious enough that it is expected to require surgery. This knocks Prescott out for the next several weeks, and it is too soon to project a specific timeline for his return.

When Will Dak Prescott Return?

While we shouldn't project a timeline, Dak Prescott fantasy football owners and Dallas Cowboys fans alike will be wanting one, so we'll do it anyways.

The Cowboys' bye week is in Week 9, and Dallas has only three divisional games prior to then. So, it seems possible that Prescott would be out until at least Week 10, which would be an away game against the Green Bay Packers.

Of course, if you're a Dak Prescott fantasy football owner, this is terrible news. You drafted Prescott to be your starter, and now he could miss the next nine weeks for you. The good news is that Prescott could be put on short-term IR, making it so fantasy leagues that have an IR slot can easily store him. However, if he would need to sit on your bench for possibly two months, you may decide that it is not worth it to burn a bench spot.