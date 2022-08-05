Jacksonville, FL

Zamir White, Jarrett Stidham Impress in First Game With Raiders

After a weather day, the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars faced off in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game. Both teams entered the game with new head coaches, with Josh McDaniels and Doug Pederson coaching their first games with the Raiders and Jaguars, respectively. It was also many players' first taste of NFL action with their new teams, including Raiders rookie running back Zamir White.

The Raiders selected the former Georgia Bulldog in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The last time we saw Zamir White, he ran for 84 yards and a touchdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

White hoped to carry some of this success to Canton for his first taste of action in the NFL Hall of Fame Game, and he didn't disappoint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUx2h_0h5V3Des00
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Zamir White Flashes in First Game With Raiders

On his very first NFL carry, Zamir White had a nice opening, running for 14 yards.

White entered this game needing to make some noise, as he is in a very crowded Raiders running back room. He did just that, finishing the first half with 37 yards on seven carries.

We knew Zamir White had great burst and he ran hard. But with a player like Josh Jacobs ahead of him, many wondered if White could perform in the passing game to earn more snaps. He had only 17 receptions in his three-year college career. White answered the call, making plays through the air in the NFL Hall of Fame Game. He finished the first half with two receptions for 27 yards.

Raiders, Jarrett Stidham Shine in First Half

While many starters for both teams didn't play in the NFL Hall of Fame Game, the Jaguars' had their defensive starters out there for a couple of series, and the Raiders finished with field goals the first two times they had the ball.

In fact, the Raiders scored on four of their five first-half series. A large amount of this success was thanks to Jarrett Stidham, who looked very comfortable in the Josh McDaniels offense. In less than two quarters of play, Stidham completed 8/14 passes for 96 yards, and he had a 12-yard touchdown as well.

While it's way too early to draw conclusions about either of these teams, there's no doubt the Raiders looked sharp in this matchup. Still, we have no idea what this Raiders offense will look like at full power. Of course, this includes Derek Carr-Davante Adams reunion, which fans should get a small taste of during Week 1 of the NFL Preseason.

