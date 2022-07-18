Leonard Fournette's Fantasy Value Dropping Due to His Reported Weight

Credit: Mark LoMoglio/AP Photo

If you are a fantasy football fan and on the internet, you probably heard the recent news about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, which has the Leonard Fournette fantasy football value dropping, at least speculatively. The news that everyone is talking about is that the Buccaneers coaches are unhappy with the newly-extended running back, after he showed up to camp weighing 260 pounds.

Obviously, this charged news gives many flashbacks to Eddie Lacy, which has fans dropping Fournette down their fantasy draft boards. However, if this is the sole reason you are lower on Leonard Fournette for 2022 fantasy football, I don't think you should be worried.

Leonard Fournette Fantasy Value Falling Heavily

Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud, who has been known dabble between reality and fantasy land, and I'm not talking about fantasy football, is the one who broke this news. Apparently, he asked a coach if Fournette weighed 250-something six weeks ago at camp, and the Buccaneers coach said "more." Thus, the headline that Fournette is 260 pounds was born.

Fournette has a listed playing weight of 228 pounds. So, many are saying he is over 30 pounds overweight.

There's so much wrong with this assumption. However, if this is the news that will make the Leonard Fournette fantasy football ADP fall in drafts, I'm all for it.

Buy the Leonard Fournette Fantasy Football ADP Dip

You should buy the Leonard Fournette fantasy football ADP dip if you can, because it will be a good value for the RB1.

First, the team listed Fournette at 228 pounds last season, when he was definitely more than that. Second, headlines are rounding up to 260 because it sounds more extreme. Third, we are discussing Fournette's weight six weeks ago. He will slim down before camp, then lose plenty more during the Buccaneers' hot training camp.

Fournette will be down to the mid-230 range, at the most, by the start of the regular season. His body won't look any different than it did last season. So, if his weight was the sole reason for the Leonard Fournette fantasy football value dropping for you, I would completely ignore this news.

However, if you are lower on Fournette for 2022 fantasy football because you believe he will surrender some of the pass-catching duties to rookie Rachaad White, then that is a conversation worth having.