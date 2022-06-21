Birmingham, AL

Jordan Ta’amu Leads the USFL in Passing Yards

We have seen multiple start-up professional football leagues over the past few years. However, the USFL is the first in recent history to finish its regular season, meaning we will have league awards for the regular season. We have tracked 2022 USFL Stats all season long. After 10 long weeks, it was Tampa Bay Bandits quarterback Jordan Ta’amu who finished as the USFL season as the passing leader.

Jordan Ta’amu Finishes USFL Season as Passing Leader

Coming into the 2022 USFL season, many fans pegged Jordan Ta’amu as the best quarterback in the USFL. He had recently played well in the XFL with the St. Louis BattleHawks, then he spent time on multiple NFL records.

While we can question if Ta’amu was the best quarterback in the USFL this season, we cannot question his stats. In the end, he led the USFL in passing yards, totaling 2,015. He was the only quarterback to throw for over 2,000 yards.

Jordan Ta’amu finished the USFL season with 2,015 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also did some damage with his legs, running for another 365 yards and a touchdown. Ta’amu finished the season ninth in rushing yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WQUX8_0gGMTBRb00
Credit: Butch Dill/AP Photo

Offensive USFL League Leaders

PASSING – Jordan Ta’amu, Tampa Bay Bandits (2,015)

RUSHING – Jordan Ellis, New Orleans Breakers (596)

RECEIVING – KaVontae Turpin, New Jersey Generals (540)

USFL Passing Stats | League Leaders

RKPLAYERTEAMGPCOMP%YDSTDINT
1Jordan Ta'amuTB10572,0151412
2Kyle SloterNO957.71,798911
3J'Mar SmithBHAM954.81573106
4Case CookusPHI962.51334125
5Luis PerezNJ971.7120091
6Shea PattersonMICH759.7100945
7Clayton ThorsonHOU757987107
8Josh LovePIT753.478444
9De'Andre JohnsonNJ97277222
10Vad LeePIT655.572966
11Bryan ScottPHI370.655852
12Paxton LynchMICH665.155054
13Kenji BaharHOU76154122
14Alex McGoughBHAM75246033

Inside the USFL

Want more USFL content as we head into the playoffs in Canton, OH? FlurrySports has a podcast called “Inside the USFL,” which is a podcast giving you an inside look at the USFL from someone on the inside! Zach Brunner hosts the podcast with Birmingham Stallions center Jordan McCray, answering YOUR questions every week.

Listen to Inside the USFL at your desired platform below.

