Jordan Ta’amu Leads the USFL in Passing Yards

We have seen multiple start-up professional football leagues over the past few years. However, the USFL is the first in recent history to finish its regular season, meaning we will have league awards for the regular season. We have tracked 2022 USFL Stats all season long. After 10 long weeks, it was Tampa Bay Bandits quarterback Jordan Ta’amu who finished as the USFL season as the passing leader.

Jordan Ta’amu Finishes USFL Season as Passing Leader

Coming into the 2022 USFL season, many fans pegged Jordan Ta’amu as the best quarterback in the USFL. He had recently played well in the XFL with the St. Louis BattleHawks, then he spent time on multiple NFL records.

While we can question if Ta’amu was the best quarterback in the USFL this season, we cannot question his stats. In the end, he led the USFL in passing yards, totaling 2,015. He was the only quarterback to throw for over 2,000 yards.

Jordan Ta’amu finished the USFL season with 2,015 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also did some damage with his legs, running for another 365 yards and a touchdown. Ta’amu finished the season ninth in rushing yards.

Credit: Butch Dill/AP Photo

Offensive USFL League Leaders

PASSING – Jordan Ta’amu, Tampa Bay Bandits (2,015)

RUSHING – Jordan Ellis, New Orleans Breakers (596)

RECEIVING – KaVontae Turpin, New Jersey Generals (540)

USFL Passing Stats | League Leaders

RK PLAYER TEAM GP COMP% YDS TD INT 1 Jordan Ta'amu TB 10 57 2,015 14 12 2 Kyle Sloter NO 9 57.7 1,798 9 11 3 J'Mar Smith BHAM 9 54.8 1573 10 6 4 Case Cookus PHI 9 62.5 1334 12 5 5 Luis Perez NJ 9 71.7 1200 9 1 6 Shea Patterson MICH 7 59.7 1009 4 5 7 Clayton Thorson HOU 7 57 987 10 7 8 Josh Love PIT 7 53.4 784 4 4 9 De'Andre Johnson NJ 9 72 772 2 2 10 Vad Lee PIT 6 55.5 729 6 6 11 Bryan Scott PHI 3 70.6 558 5 2 12 Paxton Lynch MICH 6 65.1 550 5 4 13 Kenji Bahar HOU 7 61 541 2 2 14 Alex McGough BHAM 7 52 460 3 3

